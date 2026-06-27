Donald Trump is facing fresh questions over his health after photographs appeared to show both of his hands badly bruised in the Oval Office on Wednesday, just hours after the US president abruptly cancelled a planned signing ceremony for a major housing bill in Washington. The images, shared widely online, emerged as a Democratic lawmaker suggested Trump may have received an experimental drug normally reserved for people with a 'terminal illness' a claim the White House has strongly denied.

The row blew up after Trump pulled out of a high-profile event to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan measure designed to cut housing costs and expand availability after it passed both the House and the Senate this week. Instead of appearing at the Capitol, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning that the 'Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled' until Congress passes his preferred SAVE AMERICA ACT, which he described as a 'National Emergency.'

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The cancellation alone would have been enough to rile lawmakers who had laboured to get the housing bill through both chambers. But attention shifted sharply when close-up photographs from a separate Oval Office press conference later that day showed the 79-year-old president with dark bruising and swelling across both hands, which critics claimed had been partially concealed with makeup.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted a zoomed-in image on social media, wrote that 'both of Trump's hands not just his usually discolored right one were in visibly bad shape yesterday.' The pictures prompted a rush of online speculation, with one user accusing the president of vanity and secrecy: 'He's such a fraud that he'd rather cover up his hands with makeup than tell people what's really going on. And people trust this guy?'

Donald Trump's Bruised Hands Collide With Housing Bill Uproar

Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, used a House appearance to question why Trump had walked away from the housing bill signing and to raise, quite deliberately, the spectre of serious illness at the top of government.

'Inflation is up; grocery prices are up; utility costs are up; housing prices are up,' Lieu said, noting that the bill had already cleared both chambers with bipartisan support. 'There was supposed to be a big signing ceremony today in the Capitol, and all of a sudden, Trump decides he's not coming to sign the bill.'

He then veered into a pointed series of possibilities. 'Well, why is that? Did he wake up on the wrong side of the bed? Is he unable to stay awake today? What's causing him to chicken out again? Is it TACO Wednesday? Was it side effects of a new drug? We don't know.'

In Lieu's telling, the bruised and swollen hands were part of a wider pattern. He claimed the president 'has trouble staying awake at notable White House events and Cabinet meetings,' adding that Trump had 'clearly some weakness in one of his arms' as well as swelling in his hands. 'This erratic behaviour of the president is very concerning,' he said. 'And the White House needs to come clean.'

Lieu then linked those concerns to an earlier investigation by STAT News into the use of an experimental weight-loss drug, retatrutide, made by Eli Lilly. The outlet reported that a 79-year-old, 'very high profile' American had received access to the medication via the Food and Drug Administration's compassionate use programme, which is typically reserved for patients with serious or life‑threatening conditions and no standard treatment options.

Claims Of 'Terminal Illness' And White House Fury Over Donald Trump Rumours

'What we know is there's a report saying that one person in America got this special new drug that a 79-year-old person, who is very high profile,' Lieu said, paraphrasing the STAT report. 'And this drug can only be given to someone under the compassionate use provision, meaning you do that if someone, basically, has a terminal illness.'

He continued: 'So we need to know: Did Donald Trump get this special drug from Eli Lilly, and did he get it under that provision? And if he did, why is that the case?' Lieu's suggestion that the president might be the unnamed patient was explicit enough to ignite a political firestorm, but still rests on inference rather than confirmed fact.

STAT News itself stopped short of identifying Trump as the patient, noting only that three unnamed sources had confirmed a high-profile 79-year-old was approved for retatrutide, and that efforts to confirm whether it was the president had failed.

Eli Lilly has said retatrutide remains an investigational medicine that has not been approved by the FDA and is not available to the general public. The compassionate use claim, at this stage, is unproven as far as Trump personally is concerned, and nothing has been independently verified to tie him directly to the programme.

The White House moved quickly to push back. Senior deputy press secretary Kush Desai criticised STAT News reporter Lizzy Lawrence on X, formerly Twitter, calling her an 'unserious gossip columnist' and insisting: 'this application was not for the President.' That flat denial may settle the narrow question of the compassionate use patient for some, but it did little to cool the wider speculation swirling around Trump's condition.

Instead, tempers flared. White House communications director Steven Cheung launched a personal broadside at Lieu on X, writing: 'Ted Lewd is a dumbass. He probably spent hours laughing to himself thinking that peddling this lie would be funny. Sadly for Ted, there's no special new drug to cure being a b–ch.'

The insults underline how sensitive the Trump team has become to questions about the president's fitness, even as his own decisions cancelling a bipartisan bill signing, appearing with marked bruising while apparently caking his hands in makeup invite further scrutiny.

There is, at present, no confirmed medical explanation for the state of Trump's hands or for the decision to ditch the housing ceremony, and without transparent health disclosures, the space between official denials and visible reality is being filled, predictably, by rumour. For now, none of the more dramatic claims about terminal illness can be taken as established fact, and all of it should be treated with a healthy degree of scepticism.