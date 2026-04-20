An interstellar visitor is continuing to surprise scientists as it leaves the Solar System, with new observations revealing that 3I/ATLAS is now emitting methane, which researchers say adds another layer of intrigue to an already unusual object.

The comet, only the third confirmed interstellar object ever detected passing through our cosmic neighbourhood, is now travelling away from the Sun on a one-way journey back into deep space.

Methane Detected as Comet Heads Outward

According to recent findings, astronomers have identified methane emissions from the comet as it exits the Solar System, which marks a surprising chemical shift compared with earlier observations.

Scientists used advanced infrared observations to detect the gas, noting that methane appears to have become more prominent as the comet moved further away from the Sun.

Methane is a volatile compound that typically sublimates or turns from ice into gas at relatively low temperatures. Its presence at this stage of the comet's journey suggests that deeper layers of the object are now being exposed.

Researchers suggest this behaviour points to a complex internal structure, with different materials becoming active at different stages of its orbit.

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A Rare Visitor From Another Star System

3I/ATLAS was first discovered in July 2025 and quickly identified as an interstellar object due to its hyperbolic trajectory, meaning it is not bound by the Sun's gravity and will never return.

It passed closest to the Sun in October 2025, travelling within roughly 1.5 astronomical units (AU), before looping back out of the Solar System.

As of April 2026, the comet has already passed beyond the orbit of Jupiter and is continuing its outward journey into interstellar space.

'It's a highly intriguing object,' said Matthew Belyakov, lead author of The Volatile Inventory of 3I/ATLAS as Seen with JWST/MIRI. 'It has been travelling through the galaxy for at least a billion years. The high speed at which it flew past us gave just a narrow window to study it.'

Chemical Changes Reveal Hidden Layers

The emergence of methane is just the latest in a series of unusual chemical discoveries linked to the comet.

Earlier studies found that 3I/ATLAS contains unusually high levels of methanol, an organic molecule rarely seen in such abundance in Solar System comets.

Other observations have detected a mix of carbon dioxide, water vapour, and complex organic compounds being released from the comet's coma.

These findings suggest the comet formed in a very different environment from our own Solar System, possibly under colder or chemically distinct conditions.

Scientists say the evolving composition of the comet's emissions indicates that solar heating is progressively revealing new layers of material, each with its own chemical signature.

Why Methane Matters

The detection of methane is particularly significant because it can provide clues about the conditions in which the comet formed.

In planetary science, methane is often associated with cold, early-stage environments in protoplanetary disks — the regions where planets and other bodies form around young stars.

Its late-stage appearance in 3I/ATLAS suggests that the gas may have been trapped beneath the surface for billions of years, only now being released as the comet's outer layers erode.

Some researchers have also noted that methane is a key ingredient in organic chemistry, though its presence alone does not indicate biological activity.

A Window Into Distant Worlds

Interstellar objects like 3I/ATLAS are exceptionally rare, with only 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov previously confirmed.

Unlike those earlier visitors, 3I/ATLAS has provided scientists with a wealth of chemical data, thanks to modern telescopes and space-based observatories.

Researchers say each new discovery, including the latest methane emissions, helps build a clearer picture of how planetary systems form and evolve beyond our own.

As the comet continues its journey into deep space, it will soon become too distant to observe. But the data collected during its brief visit is expected to shape scientific understanding for years to come.

For now, 3I/ATLAS leaves behind more questions than answers — a fleeting messenger from another star system that continues to challenge what scientists thought they knew about comets.