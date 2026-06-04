A powerful burst of solar activity is expected to trigger a rare 'severe' geomagnetic storm, with forecasters warning that the resulting northern lights could be visible across as many as 23 US states this week.

Space weather experts say the incoming disturbance, driven by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun, may push auroral activity far beyond its usual polar limits, creating a rare opportunity for skywatchers across large parts of the United States to witness the phenomenon.

According to reporting by Forbes, the event has been classified as a severe geomagnetic storm watch, with peak activity expected between Thursday and Friday nights, depending on solar wind conditions and the orientation of the interplanetary magnetic field.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) uses a five-level scale to classify geomagnetic storms, with severe events ranked G4. At this level, auroras can become visible far beyond their typical Arctic and sub-Arctic range.

What Is Driving The Solar Storm

The current alert follows a series of solar eruptions that have released charged particles into space at high speed. When these particles collide with Earth's magnetic field, they compress and distort it, creating geomagnetic storms that can intensify auroral displays.

A geomagnetic storm occurs when solar wind and magnetic structures from the Sun interact with Earth's magnetosphere, transferring energy into the upper atmosphere and triggering visible light emissions.

In stronger events, such as the one forecast this week, coronal mass ejections can produce widespread auroras and occasionally disrupt radio communications, GPS systems, and satellite operations.

Forecasters note that the severity of any auroral display depends heavily on the magnetic orientation of the incoming solar material. A southward-facing magnetic field typically allows more energy to enter Earth's magnetic system, intensifying the storm.

Where The Northern Lights Could Be Visible

If conditions align, auroras could be visible much further south than usual, potentially stretching across northern and central regions of the United States.

Forecast models suggest visibility could extend into states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and parts of New England. Under stronger storm conditions, sightings may even reach lower mid-latitude states.

Recent NOAA-backed modelling of similar storms has shown that intense geomagnetic activity can push auroral visibility as far south as Alabama, Texas, and California during peak conditions.

However, scientists caution that cloud cover, light pollution, and timing remain critical factors. Even during strong storms, many areas may miss the display entirely if skies are not clear.

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Scientists Urge Caution Despite 'Severe' Classification

Although the storm is classified as severe, experts emphasise that this does not necessarily imply widespread danger on the ground.

Most impacts from G4-level storms are limited to technological systems rather than human health. Possible effects include temporary GPS disruptions, degraded radio communications, and increased drag on satellites in low Earth orbit.

In rare extreme cases, geomagnetic storms have been known to induce currents in power grids, creating operational stress on transformers and electrical infrastructure. Historical events, such as the 1989 Quebec blackout, demonstrate the potential scale of disruption during more powerful storms.

However, modern forecasting systems and grid protections significantly reduce the risk of widespread outages during most events of this magnitude.

A Rare Opportunity For Skywatchers

Despite the technical risks, the most immediate effect for the public is likely to be visual. The northern lights, typically confined to polar regions, may become visible across unusually large parts of the United States if solar activity peaks as expected.

Space weather forecasters say the event offers a rare opportunity for millions of people to witness auroral activity without travelling to high-latitude destinations such as Alaska or northern Canada.

Clear, dark skies away from urban light pollution will offer the best chance of viewing. Experts recommend looking northwards after sunset and during the hours around midnight when geomagnetic activity is typically strongest.

Solar Cycle Peak Driving Increased Activity

The current surge in solar activity is also linked to the Sun's natural 11-year cycle, which is approaching a period of maximum intensity. During these peaks, solar flares and coronal mass ejections become more frequent, increasing the likelihood of geomagnetic storms.

Scientists expect elevated space weather activity to continue over the next year, with further aurora-visible storms possible if current solar conditions persist.

As Carter notes in his analysis, the combination of strong solar eruptions and favourable magnetic alignment has created 'a high-probability window' for widespread auroral visibility across the US this week.

For millions of Americans, it may be one of the most accessible northern lights displays in recent years, provided the skies cooperate.