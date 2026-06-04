Steven Spielberg's films are no stranger to stories about extraterrestrials. For decades, Spielberg's films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial have explored the possibility of life beyond Earth. This has made the renowned filmmaker into one of Hollywood's most recognisable voices on the subject.

The Oscar-winning director has revealed that recent developments surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena, often referred to as UAPs, have reinforced his belief that intelligent life may exist beyond Earth.

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Speaking during the promotion of his upcoming film Disclosure Day, Spielberg explained that the increasing public discussion around government investigations, military sightings, congressional hearings and whistleblower accounts has influenced how he views the subject, per AP News.

From Science Fiction to a Subject He Takes Seriously

Spielberg has long expressed interest in the likelihood of humanity not being the only species in the universe. In recent interviews, however, he suggested that his position has become stronger as more information has emerged from official channels and former government personnel.

According to reports from appearances at the SXSW Film & TV Festival and other promotional events, the director said he now sees the available circumstantial evidence as increasingly difficult to dismiss, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The filmmaker pointed to the scale of the universe as one reason for his belief. According to Fox News reporting, Spielberg has repeatedly argued that it seems unlikely that Earth would be the only planet capable of supporting intelligent life. While he has not claimed to possess direct proof, he appears more convinced than ever that the question deserves serious attention.

Spielberg's latest project reflects that shift in thinking. Rather than presenting alien contact purely as fantasy, he has indicated that the film draws inspiration from contemporary discussions surrounding UAP reports and disclosure efforts.

During a recent promotional interview for his latest film, coming out on 3 June, Spielberg revealed he has long been drawn to mysteries and unexplained phenomena, noting that many of his films have centred on subjects that challenge conventional understanding.

'I've always been fascinated with things that cannot be explained. And I've made a lot of movies about things that can't be explained, from sharks to saucers,' the filmmaker said, as shared by Gamesradar.

Spielberg also said his fascination with the night sky began during childhood, when he became deeply curious about what existed beyond Earth.

'When I was just a little kid, I remember developing a real curiosity about the sky at night, and what's happening up there. And also, not the possibility, but the guarantee that there is life off this planet,' he said.

Whistleblowers and UAP Hearings Shape the Conversation

Interest in UAPs has surged in recent years following testimony from military personnel and former intelligence officials who have spoken publicly about unexplained incidents. Congressional hearings in the United States brought additional attention to claims that had previously remained outside public debate.

Several whistleblowers have alleged that governments possess information about unusual aerial objects that has not been fully disclosed to the public. While many of these claims remain unverified, they have contributed to a conversation about transparency and national security.

STEVEN SPIELBERG - talks about his new film Disclosure Day & his personal interest in UFOlogy



"...my first film that will be considered science-fiction that I do NOT consider to be science-fiction" pic.twitter.com/cK6T38FBXU — Para Nørmal (@ParaN_rmal) June 3, 2026

Spielberg appears to have followed these developments closely. Reports linked to his new film suggest that testimony from whistleblowers and public hearings played a role in shaping both the story and his personal perspective on the issue.