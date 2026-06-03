Scientists are sounding the alarm over the environmental risks posed by deep-sea mining, warning that the practice could cause irreversible damage to fragile ecosystems. The Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific, a six-million-square-kilometre abyssal plain rich in polymetallic nodules, has become the epicentre of this debate.

Despite its low biomass, the CCZ hosts extraordinary biodiversity, much of it dependent on nodules for habitat. As one study observed: 'Faunal diversity is extremely high, with deposit feeders comprising the overwhelming majority. Most species are rare, being encountered only once.'



Mining Tests Reveal Long-Term Scars

Experimental mining has already demonstrated the scale of potential harm. A 1979 test in the CCZ left tracks that remain visible more than four decades later. Sediment plumes generated by mining machines can spread up to 1,500 metres, smothering adjacent habitats.

The review stresses that 'geophysical and biological impacts are persistent over at least multiple decades.' While some species show signs of recolonisation, recovery is slow and incomplete, raising fears that commercial-scale operations could devastate ecosystems permanently.

A typical mine could extract three million tonnes of nodules annually, requiring an area equivalent to the size of Crete. The ecological footprint would extend far beyond the mined tracks, depending on sediment plume dispersal and mitigation measures.

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Hydrothermal Vents and Seamounts: Fragile Ecosystems at Risk

Beyond the CCZ, hydrothermal vents and seamounts are also under threat. Hydrothermal vents host unique, high-biomass communities reliant on chemosynthesis. Disturbance here could lead to irreversible biodiversity loss.

Seamounts, though less studied, harbour specialised ecosystems that may be equally vulnerable. The review concludes that mining at vents and seamounts is 'likely to result in biodiversity loss', incompatible with conservation policies under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Policy Battles and Precautionary Principles

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has established Areas of Particular Environmental Interest (APEIs) in the CCZ, covering nearly two million square kilometres. These protected zones were created on precautionary principles, but critics argue that scientific knowledge remains too limited to justify large-scale mining.

National initiatives, such as Japan's test mining in the Okinawa Trough and Norway's suspended seabed exploration plans, highlight the tension between resource demand and environmental responsibility.

Campaigns, petitions, and celebrity endorsements have amplified calls for a moratorium. Nations including France and Chile have urged a precautionary pause, citing the risks of biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.

As the review warns, 'If these sites were to be classified as areas of "high biodiversity importance" under the Convention on Biological Diversity, deep-sea mining at them would not be scientifically compatible with existing policy'.

A High-Stakes Environmental Frontier

As global demand for critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese continues to rise, interest in deep-sea mining is expected to grow. These materials are essential for batteries, renewable energy infrastructure, and advanced electronics, increasing pressure to explore new sources.

However, the emerging scientific consensus is increasingly cautious. While deep-sea mining may offer economic opportunities, researchers warn that it could come at the cost of irreversible ecological change in one of the planet's least understood environments.

For now, the deep ocean remains a frontier where scientific uncertainty is still high, but the potential consequences of large-scale industrial activity are increasingly seen as profound, long-lasting, and possibly beyond full ecological recovery.