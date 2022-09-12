iOS 16: List of supported devices, features, everything you need to know
iOS 16 is set to release today to a myriad of compatible devices. Here's what the latest update to Apple's mobile OS has to offer.
Much to the delight of Apple aficionados, iOS 16 is set to roll out to user devices today. The upcoming version of the mobile operating system will bring a radically overhauled Lock Screen to compatible Apple devices. The newfangled Lock Screen offers widgets and a myriad of personalisation features.
So, without further ado, let's take a look at the Apple iOS 16 features and the list of supported devices.
iOS 16 Supported Devices
The iOS 16 update will roll out to a slew of older iPhones, including:
- Phone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE Gen 2
- iPhone SE Gen 3
iPhone 11 series
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12 series
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 series
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 Features
New Lock Screen Interface
One of the most notable features of the iOS 16 update is its overhauled lock screen. The new lock screen includes customisable fonts and several widgets and supports an expanded view. So, you can now check all notifications directly on the lock screen.
Moreover, the lock screen comes with Live Activities support. This function enables users to track their food delivery information and check their scores.
iMessage Update
The iOS 16 update will let users edit or undo messages they've sent using iMessage. However, they can edit or undo messages only up to 15 minutes after sending them. On top of that, users will be able to recover their deleted messages for up to 30 days after they have deleted them.
Lastly, a feature that will let you mark opened messages as unread is in the offing.
Apple Maps Update
With the iOS 16 update, the Maps applications have undergone a major overhaul. The updated version of Apple Maps will display the temperature, speed, and other parameters of the vehicle. Furthermore, users will be able to add several stops to their journey.
You can also check public transportation fares using Apple Maps as well. Also, the Maps application will sport all-new 3D-like visuals and integrate better with Apple CarPlay.
Other Notable Features
The iOS 6 will bring features such as Live Text quick actions, Live captions, and even a shared iCloud Photo Library option. Now, you can share pictures with your family and friends by shifting them to a shared folder. However, this feature isn't likely to roll out until later this year.
