There's a new twist in Google's development of the first-ever Pixel Fold (aka Pixel Notepad). Past leaks claimed that Google had developed a device codenamed Passport. However, its development was put to a halt to focus more on the development of another device with the codename Pipit.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski has now discovered a new code that suggests the Pixel Fold development has taken a major twist. The search engine giant appears to have ousted Pipit in favour of Felix. Regrettably, details regarding this codename are still few and far between.

The references to Felix found in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 suggested that the device houses five cameras. These include the outer, inner, as well as front-mounted cameras. Furthermore, Wojciechowski suggests that the inner camera on Felix is a Sony IMX355 sensor.

Google provided the same sensor on the Pixel 6 series and older Pixel smartphones. Also, Felix houses a couple of Samsung ISOCELL 3J1 (S5K3J1) sensors. One of these cameras will come in handy for capturing telephoto shots, while the other will capture selfies and enable video calling.

The selfie camera will be available on the cover display. Furthermore, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 reveals Felix will come with the Sony IMX787 (64 MP) main camera. Likewise, it will feature a Sony IMX386 (12 MP) ultra-wide-angle camera as well. According to Wojciechowski, this camera setup is "fitting for a premium device."

So, Felix could turn out to be a flagship device. It will be interesting to see whether these purported smartphones are the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. In his latest tweet, DSCC's Ross Young claimed Google will start mass producing foldable smartphone panels in January 2023.

Moreover, Ross suggested that devices featuring foldable smartphone panels could go on sale in March 2023. Notably, Wojciechowski has spotted the Tensor chip-based Pipit in an Android code. The Pixel 6 series smartphones packed the same Google Tensor chipset under the hood.

To recall, Google recently confirmed the presence of a second-generation Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Interestingly, even the Pixel 7a could come with the same processor. So, it is unlikely that Google's maiden foldable phone will feature the original Tensor chip.

Google will probably shed some light on Felix at its hardware launch event next month. The search engine giant previously announced the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch during its I/O 2022 in May.