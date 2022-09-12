Apple is reportedly prepping to host another event next month. The company is expected to focus more on the new Macs, iPads, and its upcoming iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura operating systems at the October event.

Here's everything we know about Apple's October event so far.

New iPad Pro Could Be In The Offing

In his August's "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed Apple could be planning to unveil a revamped iPad Pro. Furthermore, he suggested that the new tablet will pack an M2 processor under the hood and will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

Both iPad models will adopt miniLED technology and support MagSafe connection. Also, these tablets are likely to offer longer battery life, coupled with all new accessories. So, the new iPad Pro could steal the limelight at the impending October event.

10th-Gen iPad Update

Apple has been rolling out notable upgrades for its more affordable iPad. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the new 10th-generation iPad will oust the Lightning port in favour of a USB-C port. In other words, the entire iPad lineup will finally feature a USB-C port.

The USB-C port will enable iPad users to connect the tablet to Apple's Studio Display and other external displays. Moreover, sources have confirmed to 9to5Mac that the new entry-level iPad will sport a Retina display. This display will deliver the same resolution as the display of the iPad Air.

Also, the screen size could increase either to 10.5 inches or even 10.9 inches. However, some features, including the wide colour gamut with higher brightness, will be available exclusively on higher-end iPads. Gurman further claims that the tablet will get an A14 Bionic chip.

New M2 Macs

Apple has been working on MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini versions that draw power from the M2 chip. Gurman predicted that Apple would unveil at least two of those devices in the coming months. To recap, the Cupertino-based tech firm had previously revealed that it is working on a new version of Mac Pro.

Bloomberg suggested that the next-gen MacBook Pros with 14-inch and 16-inch displays could see the light of the day during fall 2022 and spring 2023. Furthermore, the report claimed these devices would pack Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips under the hood.

Lastly, a 2nd-gen Apple silicon Mac mini could be in the offing. However, it is unclear what kind of chipset the new Mac mini would use. There is a possibility that it might come with a more powerful variant of the M2.

Apple Mixed Reality Headset

Apple Mixed Reality Headset has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Apple is likely to take wraps off its Mixed Reality headset at the October event. If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, it will launch later this year as well.

Also, the word on the street is that the Mixed Reality Headset will go on sale in 2023. It will be interesting to see if Apple makes its foray into a new market at the October event.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura

Apple is set to release tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and iOS 16 on September 12. However, the iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will be available to users in October, probably after the rumoured event.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura have several common features, including the Stage Manager. With this function, you can resize the windows, focus on the app you're using without switching to full screen, and more. Other notable features include faster access to apps and windows.

Apple October Event

Details regarding when Apple will host the October event are scarce as of now. However, the company will likely divulge more information about its upcoming event soon. It will be interesting to see which products make their debut at the rumoured event.