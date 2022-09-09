Google confirmed that it is working on a Pixel Tablet during the I/O 2022 event in May. However, the tech giant stated the device will not see the light of the day until next year.

True enough, the hawk-eyed team of 9To5Google has discovered major signs that the American tech firm is working on another Pixel tablet. It was also claimed that the tablet could transform into a Google Assistant smart display and could work as the Google Nest Hub.

To recall, Google announced the Android 12L OS earlier this year. The company hasn't spared any effort to show how tablets and other large-screen Android devices can become useful for productivity.

In line with this, Google recently unveiled a slew of new tablet-centric widgets for Keep and Drive. On the downside, the Pixel tablet is tipped to offer unimpressive camera features, which means it will be more similar to the Pixel 6a than a flagship Pixel device.

Google recently launched the first beta release of the Android 13 operating system's next quarterly update. Inside, the APK Insight team of 9To5Google discovered evidence that allegedly belongs to a new Pixel device.

The alleged Pixel device is codenamed "tangorpro" and "t6pro." Google is reportedly using similar codenames ("tangor" and "t6") to refer to the base model Pixel Tablet it showed off in May.

Earlier reports indicate the Google Pixel Tablet will house an 8MP Sony IMX355. Other usual speculations around the Pro model hint at an improved display, better RAM, and other upgrades over the base model.

Moreover, the Pro variant is tipped to pack the upcoming Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. The rest of the specs of the higher-end Pixel tablet are still a mystery. However, Google could put the rumours around its new Tablet to rest at the October 6 event.

The word on the street is that the company is also prepping to unveil its Pixel 7 series smartphones at the upcoming Google event. It will be interesting to see if the Pixel tablet makes its debut next month alongside the highly-anticipated Pixel 6 successors.