The rivalry between Apple and Samsung is well known in the tech industry. However, it is a fact that like Sony with its imaging sensors, the South Korean consumer electronics company also supplies multiple components to other manufacturers.The most recent transaction between the two companies involve the OLED display panels used on the iPhone X. Now, it seems that the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will see another uneasy partnership with its biggest competitor. Rumours claim that the upcoming flagship models feature an upgraded display with the help of Samsung.

The report comes from BGR, which details Apple's plans for its next-generation smartphone. Sources reveal that the Cupertino tech firm is slated to release three new variants of the iPhone 12 in 2020. Similar to the current lineup of handsets, each will have different display sizes. Furthermore, it looks like these will purportedly use new technology that results in a thinner panel than its predecessors.

Additionally, the three measurements are 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. It is likely the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have slim bezels, which makes even the largest of the trio look slim and comfortable to operate with one hand. Industry analysts note that the two pro versions will exclusively use Samsung's Y-OCTA technology. What makes these displays stand out is the capacitive touch sensors integrated directly on the panel.

Older OLED units rely on a separate touch screen digitiser film layered on top to register touch inputs. "Although Apple had been sticking with film touch method since its first iPhone, Samsung Display has succeeded in drawing a change from Apple by actively promoting Y-OCTA technology to Apple," claims a reliable insider. "It is heard that Samsung Display also suggested shocking terms in order to obtain an order from Apple," the source added.

While the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are speculated to receive display exclusively from Samsung, the iPhone 12 will get its panels from another supplier. Samsung Display and LG Display are both on board to ship on-cell OLED units for the entry-level smartphone. Meanwhile. camera sensors for the new handsets are likely going to be handled by Sony's imaging department.