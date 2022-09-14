Two recently unveiled iPhone 14 series models have passed through the AnTuTu benchmark platform. These benchmarks have been revealed on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo and were originally spotted by MySmartPrice.

The iPhone 14 Pro models' AnTuTu benchmarks are nearly 19 per cent higher as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max underwent four tests. These include UX, MEM (memory), GPU, and CPU tests.

The new Apple A16 Bionic chip helps the iPhone 14 Pro models perform better than the A15 Bionic chip-backed iPhone 13 series models. According to Apple, the A16 Bionic chip has new CPU cores, including a couple of high-performance Everest cores.

Also, the A16 Bionic features four high-efficiency Sawtooth cores. So, it is barely surprising that the new iPhones have achieved these impressive AnTuTu benchmark scores. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max units used for the benchmark tests pack 6GB of RAM and 1T of onboard storage.

According to AnTuTu, iPhone 14 Pro models attained a 17 per cent better score as far as CPU performance is concerned. Likewise, the device showed a notable 28 per cent increase in GPU performance than the iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro scored 2,46,572, and the 14 Pro Max secured 2,41,999 in the CPU test.

The overall score of the iPhone 14 Pro is 9,78,147, while the 14 Pro Max scored 9,72,936. AnTuTu claims that the iPhone 14 Pro's score is 18.8 per cent better than the iPhone 13 Pro. Furthermore, the company claims this is the most notable improvement in GPU performance on any phone in recent years.

The Apple A16 Bionic chip, coupled with a faster 5‑core GPU and an all-new 16-core Neural Engine, delivers superior graphics. Moreover, these components are capable of performing about a whopping 17 trillion operations per second.

In the meantime, the iPhone 14 Pro has been seeing strong demand. However, the iPhone 14 Plus seems to be failing in terms of garnering popularity among iPhone fans.