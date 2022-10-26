iPhone fans disappointed with the lack of innovation in the newly launched iPhone 14 series are already looking forward to next year's iPhone 15 series. However, it is unclear whether the next iPhones will give them something to cheer about.

According to a new report by TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro will break with tradition and feature a USB-C port for charging. In other words, the iPhone 15 series will mark the end of the Lightning port for the iPhone.

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil its next iPhones in 2023. Now, the new iPhones are expected to compensate for the absence of exciting features on the current-gen iPhone models.

A press release from the Taiwanese research company divulges key details about the iPhone 15 Pro ahead of launch. First off, the press release suggests the new A17 chip will power up only a couple of Pro versions.

The A17 chip will reportedly boost the performance of the next iPhones. So, the non-pro models will probably continue using the A16 chip with insignificant improvement.

Notably, only the iPhone 14 Pro models have new features like Dynamic Island and satellite calls. Consumers are understandably dissatisfied with this strategy.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly ship with 8GB of RAM, unlike their predecessors that have 6GB of RAM. Now, this 6GB RAM configuration could extend to non-Pro devices next year.

Also, Apple will oust the Lightning connector in favour of a more common USB-C port in the iPhone 15 lineup to avoid getting banned in the European market.

TrendForce also suggests iPhone 15 Pro Max will house a telephoto lens that supports the periscope function. As a result, the Pro Max model will deliver 10x or higher optical magnification.

The Pro versions will also come with an updated primary lens that adopts an 8P design. Apple is reportedly still working on its own modem. So, the iPhone 15 might pack a Qualcomm-made modem just like the iPhone 14.