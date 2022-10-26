Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year. This exciting lineup comprises the base Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

Much to the delight of the Korean smartphone giant, the Galaxy S22 lineup of phones continues to sell like hotcakes even months after breaking cover. So, the rumour mill has now deviated its focus to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the Galaxy S22 series successors, especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Another vital piece of information regarding the highest-end phone in the S23 series has popped up on the internet.

According to the latest rumour, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with an Ultra Stabilisation camera mode. To recap, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera came with the new OIS (optical image stabilisation) mechanism.

Samsung combined the newfangled OIS tech with VDIS (video digital image stabilisation) to offer a Super Steady Mode. Noted tipster Ricciolo now claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will take things to the next level with an Ultra Stabilisation feature.

This doesn't align with earlier reports that suggest the Galaxy S23 series will not bring major upgrades over its predecessors. In fact, past leaks indicate the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be exactly like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In a short tweet, Ricciolo claims only the steeply-priced Ultra model will get the Ultra Stabilisation feature. This is barely surprising since cheaper models usually boast almost identical specs as their precursors.

So, it is safe to assume the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the most premium camera features. The Ultra Stabilisation feature could be handy for capturing sharper pictures or floating video footage.

However, the upcoming S23 Ultra will reportedly retain the camera module of the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra. Nevertheless, the Ultra stabilisation feature will allow users to produce a gimbal-like effect while using the phone.

Also, the feature will produce extremely smooth pans. On the downside, smooth stabilisation lowers the resolution. So, it will be interesting to see whether the Ultra Stabilisation mode will be capable of stabilising sharper videos as well.