The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to bring many notable upgrades over the current-gen iPhone 14 lineup. So, there's understandably a lot of hype surrounding the 2023 iPhones. Also, some key details about the upcoming iPhone 15 series models have been revealed before the launch.

For instance, some recently surfaced iPhone 15 CAD renders show that all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island and have a USB-C port. With Apple removing the Lightning port on its next iPhones, iPhone 15 series users might reportedly be able to charge their phones with Samsung chargers.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe has now given iPhone fans their first glimpse into the iPhone 15 Pro Max by sharing 3D models of the highly-anticipated device via a tweet. To those unaware, Ice Universe is a renowned Apple insider with a track record of sharing accurate information about upcoming products.

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra） pic.twitter.com/khFUS2jKjC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

The leaked 3D models reveal the design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phone seems to bear a striking resemblance to its predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro Max retains the notch island and has three rear-mounted cameras. However, a report by GizmoChina suggests Apple could bring some major changes to the handset to make it more efficient and powerful.

Under the hood, the phone will reportedly pack Apple's more efficient and faster A17 Bionic chip. It is worth mentioning here that only the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will feature this chip. The non-Pro iPhone 15 models will get the A16 chip that power up the previous generations or the Pro and Pro Max models.

Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could ship with more RAM and storage capacity than the other models. Aside from this, the leaked 3D models confirm the lack of physical buttons on the upcoming handset. Earlier reports suggest the phone will have solid-state buttons with haptic feedback instead.

This will resemble the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8's home buttons. It will be interesting to see how iPhone fanatics react to this change. According to Ice Universe, the dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be 159.86 mm × 76.73 mm × 8.25 mm. The tipster claims the device will be 11.84 mm thick (including the camera).

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.

Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.

Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design. pic.twitter.com/d4fLOeqWSu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

A report by 9To5Mac suggests the iPhone 15 Pro might have a smaller camera bump than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera bump. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly feature a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.2 transfer speeds. All iPhone 15 models are expected to adopt the 5G Qualcomm modem chip technology.

The Cupertino-based tech giant could unveil the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2023. However, details about the upcoming handset's official name are still scarce. Apple could replace the "Pro Max" moniker with the "Ultra" label.