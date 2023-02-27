Xiaomi recently launched the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series smartphones for the global markets. Before going official, the handsets were spotted multiple times on the internet. For instance, the case images of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra surfaced online earlier this month.

Likewise, the Xiaomi 13 Lite was listed on a retailer's website before its official unveiling. The newly launched flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant packs the latest Snapdragon chipsets and houses Leica-branded cameras. Now, the Xiaomi 13 series have also acquired the Google Pixel-Exclusive Magic Eraser feature.

@shimritby from Google on stage to reveal free Google One 2TB trial, show off Magic Eraser on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and announce that Xiaomi Gallery can sync directly with Google Photos! pic.twitter.com/hhVHrbrvTa — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) February 26, 2023

The search engine giant recently announced it is bringing a slew of Google Photos features, including the Magic Eraser, to Google One. To those unaware, Google One is the American tech giant's subscription service that enables users to expand their cloud storage. Xiaomi 13 will be the first non-Pixel Android device to launch with the Magic Eraser feature.

The American tech giant said it would partner with Xiaomi during the MWC Barcelona 2023 event. As part of this partnership, retail buyers will be able to access Google's Magic Eraser feature on the standard Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones.

Regrettably, Xiaomi 13 series phone users will only be eligible for the free 6-month Google One subscription. In other words, they can access the Magic Eraser feature for free only for the first 6 months. According to a report by GizmoChina, the search engine giant is also rolling out the feature to iPhone users, provided they are Google One subscribers.

This photo-editing feature has been exclusive to Pixel devices. The Magic Eraser feature allows users to remove unwanted parts in a picture effortlessly. So, it is understandably one of the main reasons consumers prefer using Google's camera suite over other Android smartphone makers.

Magic Eraser Feature Arrives on Xiaomi 13 Series, Alongside Free 6 Months of YouTube Premium pic.twitter.com/KEOXu5iJ4H — Travie Tech (@TechTravie) February 27, 2023

Aside from getting a free 6-month Google One subscription, you can get up to 6 months of YouTube Premium if you buy the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Notably, you can enjoy ad-free access to not just YouTube but the YouTube Music app as well. During MWC 2023, Xiaomi revealed that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro buyers would qualify to receive one out-of-warranty repair without any labour cost within the first year after purchase.

As if that weren't enough, the Chinese brand will roll out 3 generations of Android system updates for both smartphones. Also, the handsets will get 5 years of security patch updates. For comparison, the company offers 3 years of OS and 4 years of security patch updates with the Xiaomi 12 series. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi 13 Lite buyers will not receive these privileges.