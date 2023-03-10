Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil the iPhone 15 series. Amid the lack of an official confirmation, some key details about the next-gen iPhones have been popping up online lately. For instance, an earlier report suggests the iPhone 15 range will bring many display changes over the existing iPhone 14 lineup.

However, the burning question is whether Apple will further widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones. Speculations have it that the Pro models will boast higher-end specs compared to the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus models.

Another report indicates the iPhone 15 Pro Max will outperform the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in multiple aspects with its latest upgrades. Now, analysts from Barclays, per MacRumors, claim the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely feature an upgraded LiDAR Scanner made by Sony.

It is worth noting that Apple will be upgrading the sensor for the first time since introducing it in the iPhone 12 Pro. According to a new report by analysts Tom O'Malley and Blayne Curtis, the current Lumentum-designed and WIN-made LiDAR module will be replaced by a LiDAR module from Sony.

Moreover, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claims the American tech giant is preparing to equip the 2023 iPhones with a new LiDAR sensor. The new parts could improve power efficiency or boost performance based on how Apple tunes them.

(1/7)

Sony will replace Lumentum (design) / Win Semi (production) as the exclusive ToF VCSEL supplier for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Lumentum/Win Semi will face long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 24, 2023

Interestingly, Apple has been mum about using the LiDAR sensor since introducing it on the Pro models. However, a report by Tom's Guide implies the company could be planning to bring an upgraded version of the feature to the upcoming iPhones since it is on the verge of unveiling its AR/VR headset.

The sensors will probably come in handy for improving iPhone/headset feature integration. However, the LiDAR sensor isn't likely to appear on the vanilla iPhone 15. To those unaware, the standard iPhone models will not likely get Apple's latest silicon, a telephoto camera, and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. So, it is safe to assume that LiDAR will also be limited to be Pro models.

The Cupertino-based tech behemoth could launch the iPhone 15 series in September if it doesn't deviate from its traditional iPhone launch window. In the meantime, the rumour mill will continue to churn out speculations surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro models. The word on the street is that the new iPhones will adopt a curvier design and feature solid-state buttons.

LiDAR in the latest iPhones isn't quite a fan-favourite feature. Nevertheless, it is popular among those who use AR apps. The feature is useful for depth sensing, enhancing the field depth in photos shot in portrait mode. An upgraded version of the LiDAR sensor could help users capture better profile photos by improving edge detection and object separation.

Also, this might enable iPhone 15 Pro models to provide better results than the Galaxy S23 Ultra's portrait photos. Likewise, better efficiency will allow the iPhone 15 Pro to offer longer battery life. Aside from this, the scanner could be used to supercharge AR apps, which currently lack any real use cases. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly boast many upgraded features.

Su iPhone 15 Pro troveremo un nuovo scanner LiDAR migliorato, fornito da Sony https://t.co/XcWaHWZrHl pic.twitter.com/Bo2HrLlhvX — Emanuele Esposito (@SkorpionBot) March 8, 2023

Tipster yeux1122, per Naver, also claims ProMotion will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Furthermore, the leaker believes the iPhone 15 series will soon enter the mass production stage. It added Apple would limit the LTPO 120Hz refresh screens to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

However, the move isn't surprising given that Apple used the same approach for last year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.