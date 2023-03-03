Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out 2022 event. The American tech giant's biggest rival, Samsung, took the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at its Unpacked 2023 event on February 1, 2023.

The rumour mill has started churning out speculations around the iPhone 15 series. Apple reportedly plans to further widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro models with the next-generation iPhones.

The Cupertino-based tech behemoth could launch an iPhone 15 Pro Max model (iPhone 15 Ultra) with the highest-end specifications. The company will spare no effort to dethrone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as the best smartphone available.

In line with this, Apple will offer a few exclusive features on iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Likewise, noted tipster ShrimpApplePro claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport a brighter screen than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung's flagship phone beats the iPhone 14 Pro Max hands down in the photography department. Aside from this, the Galaxy S23 Ultra supports faster charging, adopts a sleeker design, and features a more colourful screen compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Samsung has used the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, according to a report by Apple Insider. On the other hand, the highest-end iPhone model has an always-on OLED that supports 1,000 nits of typical maximum brightness, a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits, and peak outdoor brightness of 2,000 nits.

Since the iPhone 15 series has been floating around the rumour mill lately, more key details about the iPhone 15 Pro Max have surfaced online. Latest leaks suggest Apple will leave no stone unturned to make its next-gen Ultra model a premium flagship. Let's check out five things the American tech firm could do to outperform the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A powerful zoom

The word on the street is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope zoom. Apparently, this telephoto lens can go up to a whopping 6x zoom. The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 3x and 10x telephoto lens. So, this would be a more powerful zoom than the one on Samsung's best phone yet.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an unimpressive 3x optical zoom and a 15x digital zoom. The Galaxy S23 Ultra supports up to 100x Space Zoom. However, a report by Tom's Guide claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't produce impressive results beyond 30x. Still, it is higher than the existing iPhone Pro series.

Adding a USB-C port

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to oust the Lightning port in favour of a more common USB-C port to offer improved transfer speeds and faster charging. Also, some reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will deliver a faster USB-C performance than the non-Pro iPhone 15 models.

A much-needed charging speed boost could enable the iPhone 15 Pro Max to compete with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apple has been offering 20W charging support on its iPhones for quite some time now. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 Ultra supports 45W charging.

Stronger, sleeker design

According to new leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will deviate from iPhone's squared-off design and adopt a more rounded design. This design overhaul will make the new iPhones more comfortable to hold. Moreover, another leak indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be shorter and narrower than its predecessor.

This is the iPhone 15 Pro Max!



Thicker body, slimmer bezel, Titanium frame, no physical buttons, new cameras with periscope lens, USB-C. Would you upgrade?



Source: @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/LZu3afXfF6 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 25, 2023

🚨 First iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD renders have surfaced!



⁃ Thicker body: 8.2mm (7.8mm 14 Pro Max)

⁃ Less protrusive camera

⁃ Overall smaller footprint



Source: @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/pIQf5x96kS — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 25, 2023

Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly have a thinner design than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the purported iPhone 15 Pro Max could house a larger camera bump than the existing iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from this, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come in a stronger and lighter titanium alloy frame.

More storage

Details about the iPhone 15 Pro's storage are still scarce. However, Apple will likely stop offering 128GB storage on its iPhone Pro models. The phone will let you capture mammoth 48MP ProRAW photos that need more storage space. Also, games and apps will take up some space.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra base model offers 256GB storage. So, Apple might offer at least 256GB of storage on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the Ultra costs $1,199, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will save you $1,099. It is unclear whether there will be a price increase if the iPhone storage goes up.

Improved graphics

The Galaxy S23 Ultra outperforms the iPhone 14 Pro Max in graphics, according to the 3DMark Wild Life benchmark. Apple's 3nm process-based A17 Bionic chip might enable the company to improve graphics performance on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, some reports suggest the powerful chipset will only improve efficiency and bring improvements to the battery. It will be interesting to see whether the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also deliver better CPU and GPU performance. Lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to ship with 8GB of RAM rather than 6GB of RAM like its precursor.