The rumour mill is already churning out speculations around what the iPhone 15 series models will offer in terms of features. To recall, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series just last month. However, most iPhone fans are disappointed with the latest smartphones from the American tech firm.

Apple introduced exceptional features like Dynamic Island and satellite connectivity on the iPhone 15 series. Regrettably, these features are available only on the pricey Pro models. The latest non-Pro iPhones have not garnered skyrocketing popularity like their predecessors, primarily due to a lack of innovative features.

So, the dedicated iPhone fanbase is hoping the iPhone 15 series will bring some awe-inspiring features even to the non-Pro models. However, nothing is set in stone yet, and details about the iPhone 14 successors are still scarce. Nevertheless, some reports suggest Apple is gearing up to bring the Touch ID feature back on iPhones.

Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. Yet, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the company isn't planning to reintroduce Touch ID on its next iPhones. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman points out that Apple has been testing under-screen Touch ID lately. However, he adds the feature isn't likely to see the light of the day.

In other words, the iPhone 15 series models aren't likely to mark the return of Touch ID. For those unaware, Apple got rid of Touch ID with iPhone X. Furthermore, Gurman claims Apple has previously considered putting Touch ID on the power button. Also, he predicts the Cupertino-based tech giant will not ditch the Face ID anytime soon.

According to Gurman, Apple could come up with an iPhone SE model that houses a Touch ID. However, the tech journalist says he hasn't "heard anything about that actually being in the pipeline." Furthermore, he claims the Apple October event isn't likely to take place at all. So, the Far Out event that took place on September 7 was Apple's last event for 2022.

Also, this suggests the new Apple TV, Mac, and iPad could be announced via press releases or media briefings. Alternatively, Apple could announce these products through updates to its online store. The company is expected to unveil a couple of new Mac Minis. These devices will pack the latest M2 and M2 Pro chipsets when they launch later this year.