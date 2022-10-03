Google is set to launch a slew of new products at its impending October 6 event. Among others, the much-awaited Pixel 7 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch are slated to break covers later this week. Google's maiden smartwatch, dubbed Pixel Watch, is likely to steal the show.

Notably, the American tech giant has teased a myriad of key features of its upcoming smartwatch. Meanwhile, the rumour mill hasn't managed to reveal the complete spec sheet of the smartwatch yet. Google shared a teaser video last week to give us a glimpse into the smart wearable's design from all angles.

On top of that, a myriad of latest leaks shows off the Pixel Watch's outward appearance and other key details. First off, SlashLeaks recently leaked the marketing materials for the Pixel Watch. The images confirm the Pixel Watch will come in Gold, Silver, and Black colour options.

Also, the leaked images show off a slew of band choices. These include Green, Beige / Brown, Grey, Red, Olive, and Lemongrass. Furthermore, the images confirm the Pixel Watch will feature a round dial. Also, the smartwatch appears to have a crown for navigating the UI.

According to the leaked promo materials, the Pixel Watch will carry a 5ATM rating for water resistance. Also, there's a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection against scratches. The Pixel Watch will also support multiple health tracking functions. For instance, it will monitor the wearer's sleep quality, heart rate, ECG, and more.

Other notable features include quick pairing with Google Pixel Buds and an emergency mode. Also, those who buy the Pixel Watch will get 6 months of Fitbit Premium subscription. Reliable tipster Snoopy Tech has shared a commercial for the upcoming smartwatch. This leaked commercial reveals some of its features.

The commercial suggests the Pixel Watch will adopt a sleek design. Moreover, it claims Google will launch three finishes of the smartwatch. The video also hints at the possibility of Google releasing metal bands for Pixel Watch owners later this winter. The video confirms features like Health by Fitbit, Help by Google, and Google Wallet.

Aside from this, the video reveals the Pixel Watch will come with Google Assistant, maps for Wear OS, and heart rate tracking. Likewise, the Google News Telegram channel has posted a lot of marketing materials for the upcoming smartwatch.

One of the leaked materials showcases the Pixel Watch retail box. The box appears to include the smartwatch, a Quick Start Guide, a USB-C magnetic charging cable, and sports bands (large and small sizes).

Gmail and Google Calendar support could also be in the offing. The leak further suggests the Pixel Watch will provide an all-day battery life.

The Pixel Watch Wi-Fi / Bluetooth edition could set you back $349. The LTE edition of the smartwatch will probably carry a price tag of $399.