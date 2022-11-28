Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the next iPhones in 2023. However, the American tech giant is still mum on the exact launch date of the iPhone 15 series.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 series successors have been floating around the rumour mill.

Aside from this, the upcoming iPhones have made multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders.

To those unaware, Apple is reportedly prepping to ditch the Pro Max label in favour of an Ultra moniker. Now, the design of the iPhone 15 Ultra has been revealed in the latest leaked images.

Notably, the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to sport a radically overhauled outward appearance. In other words, the next iPhones aren't likely to bear a striking resemblance to their predecessors.

The concept of this purported new design shows exactly how the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra might look. This leaked design was shared on Weibo by multiple sources.

The design corroborates previous leaks that imply Apple wants to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones. As a result, the Pro models will boast exclusive features and adopt a distinctive design.

Apple is also likely to get rid of the Lightning port on its next iPhones. Instead, some upcoming iPhones might feature USB-C ports for charging, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Likewise, the Pro (Ultra) variant might turn out to be the long rumoured portless iPhone. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, draw design inspiration from the iPhone 5c.

Some reports suggest Apple will use the same approach for the iPhone 15 design. Now, Twitter user Migui Tecno has shared images of an iPhone 15 Ultra concept that resemble previously leaked images of the handset.

The leaked iPhone 15 Ultra images show a stunning device with an eye-catching colour option. Notably, the device's rear panel has a texture that gives it a premium look.

This could be Apple's attempt to justify the steep price tag the iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly carry. Some reports suggest the Ultra will get a titanium design that will separate it from the non-Pro iPhones.

Also, only the Pro models will feature the periscope zoom lens. However, Apple will be putting these speculations to rest by officially revealing the iPhone 15 series next year.

There is a possibility that the iPhone 15 lineup will break cover in September 2023.