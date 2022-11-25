Samsung debuted an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader with the Galaxy S10. Regrettably, it offered highly unreliable performance.

The Galaxy S21 was Samsung's first phone to feature a second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint from Qualcomm. Now, the Korean smartphone giant is reportedly prepping to equip the Galaxy S23 series with a better fingerprint scanner.

Rumours making the rounds online suggest the Galaxy S23 will come with Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint reader. This might turn out to be the American semiconductor company's new 3D Sonic Max sensor.

Alternatively, Samsung might use an all-new fingerprint scanner. To those unaware, the 3D Sonic Max is considered the world's most advanced fingerprint reader.

Also, it is the biggest fingerprint reader with a surface area of 20mm x 30mm. Notably, this is ten times bigger than the 3D Sonic Gen 2 scanner, which has a surface area of 8mm x 8mm.

Samsung has used the 3D Sonic Gen 2 scanner in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. Aside from this, the scanner is available in the Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones.

Moreover, the 3D Sonic Max is five times more accurate than the 3D Sonic Gen 2 scanner. It is also capable of scanning two fingers at the same time to ensure higher security.

The 3D Sonic Max can register fingerprints with just one tap. As a result, it simplifies and expedites the fingerprint registration process.

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 lineup with sport an E6 LTPO 3.0 Super AMOLED display. This screen will reportedly deliver a peak brightness of 2,200 units.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could house a mammoth 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the back. Under the hood, it will probably pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Galaxy S-series phone might ship with LPDDR5X RAM and offer UFS 4.0 storage. For connectivity, it is likely to support emergency messaging via satellite communication and Wi-Fi 7.