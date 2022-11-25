Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in February 2023. The lineup might comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

However, Samsung hasn't confirmed these speculations yet. In other words, the Galaxy S23 lineup might not see the light of day early next year.

This doesn't stop the rumour mill from churning out speculations around the Galaxy S22 successors. Now, a new leak has divulged one of the Galaxy S23 series' key features.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might boast the satellite connectivity feature like the iPhone 14. The Korean tech giant has reportedly teamed up with Iridium Communications to bring this feature to its next flagship offerings.

To those unaware, Iridium Communications offers data communication and voice calling services via 66 low-orbit satellites. Also, Samsung has been working with Iridium Communications for a couple of years now.

According to a report by ET News, the feature will enable Galaxy S23 users to send text messages and low-resolution images via satellite communications.

However, voice and high-speed data communication require huge antennas that are obviously too big for a smartphone. Samsung is not the first company that's trying to bring the satellite connectivity feature to its upcoming devices.

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 14 lineup with this feature. However, iPhone 14 users outside the US and Canada can't take advantage of this satellite connectivity feature.

Huawei is reportedly working on a similar feature that allows users to send/receive limited text messages via Beidou's satellites. It is still unclear whether Samsung will bring this technology to the Galaxy S23 series.

Also, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung will follow in Apple's footsteps and provide the feature only in some regions. Meanwhile, multiple details about the Galaxy S23 series phones have popped up on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Expected Specifications

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 series will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The base model will sport a 6.1-inch display with Full HD+ resolution.

The Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, might come with a 6.6-inch screen. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

All three handsets will run Android 13 OS with One UI 5.0 on top. For selfies, the Galaxy S23 series phones will use a 32MP front-mounted shooter.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have four rear-mounted cameras including a 200MP main camera sensor. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will get a 50MP main camera.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will use a 3900mAh and 4700mAh battery, respectively. A robust 5000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging will be powering up the Galaxy S23 Ultra.