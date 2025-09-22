Apple fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the purported foldable iPhone, but the Tim Cook-led tech giant has been mum on the subject. While nothing is set in stone yet, a new wave of rumours has brought this futuristic device into sharper focus.

Insiders are hinting at a truly game-changing design, a price tag that will make your eyes water and a strategic gamble from Apple that could redefine the foldable market. Could this be the tech giant's most daring innovation to date?

Fresh Details on a Foldable Future

This year's new iPhones have only just arrived in stores, yet new information about next year's models is already emerging. Today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared fresh details on the upcoming foldable iPhone, including its potential appearance, pricing and other features.

According to Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, the forthcoming foldable iPhone will reportedly use the same titanium frame and materials that Apple introduced with the iPhone Air.

However, Gurman's report also suggests that, besides being foldable, the iPhone Fold won't see many other significant changes. It will reportedly include a hinge, an outer display, a prominent inner display and the same camera system as the iPhone Air.

Apple’s first foldable phone will be book-style, use Touch ID not Face ID, use a C2 modem, have four total cameras and only use eSIM. The screen’s crease is less visible than current foldables. Recently, Apple changed display from on-cell to in-cell touch. https://t.co/hrIdMXAAXw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2025

The analyst described the iPhone Fold as a 'technical marvel', adding that it will be an incredibly thin device and a 'design achievement' for the Cupertino-based tech behemoth.

Gurman also claimed the foldable iPhone would be produced in China, which is one of the company's main production hubs. This statement contradicts earlier reports that Apple had already begun manufacturing the device in India.

A Potential 2026 Debut

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone Fold is expected to debut next year. The report suggests it could launch as part of the iPhone 18 series. Although there is some speculation that the launch might be pushed back to October or November, the publication notes that the expected arrival date is September 2026, in line with the usual iPhone release schedule.

Previous predictions had placed the iPhone Fold's debut in late 2026 or early 2027, which aligns with the analyst's most recent claims. This timeline indicates that Apple remains on track to reveal its first foldable device.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly be the first foldable with a creaseless display. It will be made possible due to a state of the art laser-drilled metal display plate.



We expect the iPhone Fold to launch in the second half of 2026 with a ≈ $1999 starting price.



Via… pic.twitter.com/oAMqFdDT2f — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 24, 2025

Earlier reports suggest the foldable iPhone could carry a steep price tag: somewhere between $2,000 (£1481.23) and $2,500 (£1851.54), and that the Trump administration's tariffs would not heavily impact it. Gurman's report indicates a starting price of around $2,000 (£1481.23), which is consistent with the previous estimates.

The Start of a New Chapter?

While these reports remain speculative, they paint a compelling picture of a device that could mark a significant shift for Apple. The iPhone Fold, with its rumoured high-end design and premium price, represents more than just a new product — it could be the company's boldest attempt yet to innovate in a crowded market.

Whether these rumours hold true, one thing is clear: the future of the iPhone may be a lot more flexible than we ever imagined, and the tech world will be watching closely to see if Apple can truly bend the rules of smartphone design.