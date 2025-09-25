Forget everything you think you know about the next iPhone. Rumours are swirling that the iPhone 18 is set to be more than just a simple upgrade.

Insiders suggest we're on the verge of witnessing a radical shift in Apple's design philosophy, alongside a camera system so advanced it could change mobile photography forever.

A Strategic Shift for the iPhone 18

Following the release of the iPhone 17 series, Apple might be abandoning its traditional September launch timeline. New reports now indicate that the company is planning a significant change in its strategy for the 2026 lineup.

Under this new timeline, the focus will be on the most expensive hardware. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch several months before the standard model.

Iphone 18 pro Max in brand new design with a secondary display



In 4 new colours



Frost blue

Cream white

Space black

Salt pink pic.twitter.com/WvC7QfDOGQ — Rakesh chakma (@parthiv_chakma) September 23, 2025

Drawing on information from industry analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo and well-known tipsters such as Digital Chat Station, it appears that Apple is poised to abandon its long-standing tradition of launching all new flagship phones simultaneously.

With the iPhone 18 series, which is rumoured to include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone Air 2, alongside the much-speculated foldable iPhone, Apple is said to be reserving the Autumn 2026 release for its premium models.

[Update] Samsung’s shipment schedule for iPhone CIS is later than expected, with mass volume likely postponed until 2027. The ultra-wide CIS supplied by Samsung is expected to be adopted first in mid- to low-end iPhone models.



[更新]… https://t.co/6oswjVH8xw — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 7, 2025

In contrast, the more affordable base-model iPhone 18 is expected to be significantly delayed, with its release potentially being postponed until March 2027, according to a report by Financial Express.

Breaking with Tradition

The September 2026 event could be dedicated to the premium models: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2 and the foldable iPhone. The Air 2 is expected to be the most affordable of this group.

Releasing these high-end models ahead of the critical holiday season could help Apple maximise its earnings, encouraging customers to spend more on the pricier options.

Without a cheaper iPhone 18 in the mix, Apple may also benefit by preventing its own products from competing against each other, especially given the significant improvements to the standard iPhone 17 this year.

In March 2027, when Apple typically introduces its more affordable, entry-level phones, the iPhone 18 is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18e. This could boost sales ahead of the 2027 summer season. This means the regular iPhone 17 will stay relevant for a much longer time than its previous models.

The 2nm Chip: A New Era of Performance

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are poised for a significant hardware overhaul. A key component of these models is the much-discussed A20 Pro chip, which is rumoured to be Apple's first processor to utilise TSMC's state-of-the-art 2nm fabrication process.

This change is anticipated to provide a substantial performance boost, potentially making the new chips up to 15 percent faster and 30 percent more power-efficient than the previous generation.

To handle the increased power, sources suggest Apple is using a stainless steel vapour chamber to improve thermal management. This is expected to ensure the device maintains its highest performance, even during demanding tasks.

With Apple continuing to shrink bezels, this is what the iPhone 18 series could look like: invisible bezels and HUGE Dynamic Island.



PLEASE Apple, shrink the Island. pic.twitter.com/l0rTkPZCzu — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 22, 2025

Reports also indicate that the displays on the Pro models will feature a smaller Dynamic Island, freeing up more screen space in the top portion of the device. The camera system is also set to be a key highlight. The primary 48-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 18 Pro models is likely to come with a Variable Aperture system.

The lens will be able to automatically alter the amount of light reaching the sensor, giving users greater control over depth of field (bokeh) while enhancing performance in low-light conditions.

The Pro series is reportedly equipped with Apple's custom-designed C2 modem chip under the hood, providing improved connectivity and support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard.