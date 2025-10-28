In 2017, Apple changed everything (again) with the iPhone X. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, it introduced Face ID, ditched the home button, and gave users an edge-to-edge screen. It set the design standard for years.

Now, with the 20th anniversary approaching in 2027, the rumour mill is churning. Apple is reportedly planning another revolutionary leap, and the 'iPhone XX' could redefine the smartphone once more. We are still two years away, but in the tech world, secrets are hard to keep. Here is everything we have heard so far about the 20th-anniversary iPhone.

A True 'Slab of Glass': The iPhone XX Bezel-Free Design

Apple's ultimate goal has long been an iPhone that looks like a single, uninterrupted slab of glass. With the iPhone XX, reports suggest this vision might finally become a reality.

The company is supposedly working on a display that curves down around all four edges of the device, creating a truly borderless visual experience. This would mean no bezels at all, with the display seamlessly wrapping around the iPhone's frame.

Of course, such a design would be delicate and might restrict the kinds of cases that could be used. However, Apple has already started improving durability with this year's models using Ceramic Shield 2, which is more resistant to scratching and breakage.

While Samsung experimented with curved-edge displays for its Galaxy smartphones for several years, its designs were never entirely bezel-free, and the company eventually ditched the look with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Apple's attempt, if successful, would be a far more ambitious 'all-glass' concept.

Making the Notch Vanish: The iPhone XX Under-Display Tech

To achieve the perfect 'all-glass' design, Apple must eliminate the Dynamic Island and the front-facing camera cutout. Rumours are mixed on whether this is feasible by 2027. Display analyst Ross Young has said that Apple will not have under-display Face ID ready in time.

However, other leakers believe it is possible. If Apple cannot get every component hidden, a compromise might be necessary. This could result in an iPhone XX with under-display Face ID technology, but still featuring a small, pin-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

A Brighter, Thinner iPhone XX Screen

Apple is also planning a major screen upgrade, aiming for a brighter, thinner OLED panel for the iPhone XX. Rumours suggest Apple will adopt Samsung OLED displays with Colour Filter on Encapsulation (COE) technology. This COE method removes the polarising film from the OLED panel, applying the colour filter directly onto the display's encapsulation layer.

This technique not only reduces the thickness of the overall display stack but also allows more light through, improving brightness while reducing power consumption. While reflections are harder to manage without a polarising film, Apple's new anti-reflective coating (introduced this year) could be improved for the 2027 models.

To manage the deeply curved edges, Apple also plans to add a 'crater-shaped light diffusion layer' to provide uniform brightness across the entire display.

Cinematic Power: Camera Upgrades for the iPhone XX

The camera system is also slated for an upgrade. Apple might adopt a custom HDR sensor for better dynamic range for the Fusion camera. This would be in addition to improvements rumoured for the iPhone 18 models, such as a variable lens aperture.

The new sensor would reportedly be able to capture detail in bright highlights and dark shadows in a single frame, for up to 20 stops of dynamic range. That level of performance would be comparable to a high-end cinematic camera.

The iPhone XX and Apple's In-House Modem

Apple's long-running quest to replace Qualcomm's components may culminate in 2027. So far, Apple has used its C1 and C1X modems in the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air, but the company's plan is to bring its modem technology to the entire iPhone lineup. The target date for Apple's modems to outperform Qualcomm's is 2027, perfectly coinciding with the iPhone XX.

Because Apple can tightly integrate its own hardware, its custom-designed modems are expected to be much more power-efficient. For the user, this means better battery life, faster speeds, and improved AI functionality.

What's Inside: The A21 Chip for iPhone XX

Apple could transition to smaller, faster, and more efficient 2-nanometre chips with the iPhone 18 lineup. Following that, the 20th-anniversary iPhone XX models would likely use a second-generation 2-nanometre chip. If the iPhone 18 models get A20 chips, the logical step for the 2027 models would be the A21. Apple's chipmaker, TSMC, is already working on a 1.4-nanometre node, but it is not expected to be ready until 2028 at the earliest.

Storage, RAM, and Battery Life

The iPhone XX, being an anniversary 'hero' device, is expected to see a significant jump in memory. Following rumored upgrades to the iPhone 18, industry analysts predict the iPhone XX's base models will start with at least 12GB of RAM to handle the highly anticipated on-device AI features.

Storage options are likely to begin at 256GB, moving away from the 128GB base of prior Pro models, with an option to extend up to 2TB for the Pro Max version, catering to users taking cinematic-grade video.

In terms of battery, the new, more efficient COE display technology and the custom-designed A21 chip and in-house modem are all expected to contribute to a major leap in battery life, despite the phone's anticipated ultra-thin design. Some rumors point to the adoption of a Solid-State Battery design, which could significantly increase energy density and lifespan, a game-changing addition if finalized for 2027.

An iPhone XX and a Foldable Surprise?

What will the new iPhone be called? The iPhone 17 came out in 2025, and we expect the iPhone 18 line in 2026. The next logical step would be the iPhone 19 in 2027, but Apple will probably skip that number. This follows precedent: in 2017, Apple released both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X, with no iPhone 9. It is likely we will transition from the iPhone 18 directly to the iPhone XX (or iPhone 20).

Adding to the 2027 excitement, a foldable iPhone might also be on the cards. While Apple had been targeting 2026 for its first foldable, recent rumours suggest delays. A Japanese analyst firm said earlier this month that the first foldable iPhone could be delayed until 2027, meaning it could launch during the 20th-anniversary year.

Price: A Premium Anniversary Tag

While no concrete figures have leaked for a phone two years away, the iPhone XX is universally expected to debut at Apple's highest price point yet, reflecting its exclusive, revolutionary technology.

The original iPhone X debuted at $999, which represented a $300 jump over the iPhone 8 Plus. Given the rumored radical materials (all-glass/curved display), the cutting-edge 2nm A21 chip, and the expected increase in RAM and base storage (256GB), market analysts predict the base model iPhone XX will start at approximately $1,299 or $1,399, with the high-end Pro Max configuration potentially exceeding the $2,000 threshold.

This pricing strategy would position the iPhone XX as a premium 'prosumer' device, potentially sold alongside a less-expensive standard iPhone 20 model.

The iPhone XX Launch Timing

The original iPhone was announced in January 2007 and launched in June 2007, so the technical 20th anniversary is 29 June 2027. Despite this, Apple is not likely to debut a new iPhone outside of its traditional September timeframe.

We are still expecting the iPhone XX to be released in September 2027. It is possible Apple will announce the iPhone earlier in the year, but this did not happen with the iPhone X, which simply launched in September as normal.

Just as the iPhone X set the standard for the last decade, the 'iPhone XX' is shaping up to be a true 20th-anniversary revolution. From a completely bezel-free 'slab of glass' design and an under-display camera to a custom-built modem and cinematic camera sensor, Apple is clearly aiming to redefine the smartphone again.

With a foldable iPhone possibly launching in the same year, 2027 could be Apple's biggest year yet. Which of these rumoured features are you most excited to see? Let us know your predictions in the comments.