The cinematic phenomenon Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has shattered box office records and ignited a global conversation about when fans will finally be able to stream it at home. After dominating theatres across Japan and the United States, the long-awaited question remains: will Infinity Castle arrive on Crunchyroll or Netflix in 2025?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become the highest-grossing anime film in history, surpassing even its predecessor Mugen Train. Since its release on 18 July in Japan and 12 September in the United States, the movie has earned over £440 million (approximately $555 million) worldwide. The production, handled by Ufotable, is widely praised for its stunning animation, striking choreography, and emotionally charged storytelling.

Despite its extraordinary success, the film's pacing has received mixed reactions, largely due to its heavy use of flashbacks. Still, Infinity Castle Part 1 continues to captivate audiences through its breathtaking visuals and powerful battle sequences. For now, those who have yet to see it on the big screen are left wondering when it will make its way onto streaming platforms.

Will It Stream On Crunchyroll Or Netflix In 2025?

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding when Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will arrive on any streaming service. According to Crunchyroll's Head of Theatrical Releases, Mitchel Berger, fans should not expect the movie to be available for streaming in 2025. Berger confirmed in an interview with Popverse in September that 'the theatre is the only place you're going to be able to see this film in 2025'.

That statement suggests a prolonged cinema-exclusive run, likely intended to maintain momentum at the global box office. With Infinity Castle still performing strongly, Crunchyroll and Netflix are expected to delay streaming availability until well after its theatrical lifecycle concludes. Based on past releases, this could mean a significant wait for fans eager to watch the movie at home.

Looking Back At The Release Timeline

To estimate Infinity Castle's potential streaming window, it helps to review previous Demon Slayer releases. Mugen Train was released in theatres on 16 October 2020 and became available on Crunchyroll eight months later, on 22 June 2021. Similarly, Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training, a compilation film bridging the anime's third and fourth seasons, followed the same eight-month pattern.

However, Infinity Castle differs in several ways. Mugen Train was later adapted into a television arc as part of Demon Slayer Season 2, whereas there are currently no confirmed plans to turn Infinity Castle into an anime season. This suggests that its path to streaming might not follow the same pattern as previous entries. Even so, a six to eight-month gap remains the most realistic estimate, though it could arrive earlier depending on distribution strategies.

Physical Release Expectations

At the moment, there is also no confirmed Blu-ray or DVD release date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1. Historically, Mugen Train's Blu-ray and DVD launch coincided with its arrival on Crunchyroll, suggesting a similar timeline could apply here. If that trend continues, fans might expect the physical release to coincide with its eventual digital debut, potentially within the same month.

Until official confirmation, those waiting to revisit Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira's confrontation with Muzan Kibutsuji will need to rely on rewatching previous arcs. The full Demon Slayer series remains available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, allowing fans to relive the journey leading up to the events of Infinity Castle.

What To Watch While Waiting

For viewers eager to fill the gap, several anime series share Demon Slayer's tone and themes. Jujutsu Kaisen offers intense supernatural battles and complex world-building, while Vinland Saga delivers a grounded historical narrative with emotional depth. Both provide strong alternatives for those awaiting the continuation of Tanjiro Kamado's story.