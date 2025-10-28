Fans of NBC's Today show have been left puzzled after longtime weather presenter Al Roker disappeared from the programme for more than a week. The 71-year-old broadcaster, who has been a fixture on American television for decades, has not appeared on air since 14 October.

His absence has fuelled widespread speculation on social media, with many viewers questioning if Roker is unwell or facing a new health challenge.

The veteran host, known for his cheerful demeanour and unwavering presence on the morning show, has faced health issues in the past. However, recent updates suggest that this latest absence is for a far less concerning reason.

When Al Roker Was Last Seen on Today

Roker last appeared on Today on 14 October, where he delivered the programme's weather segments as usual. In his absence, fellow anchor Dylan Dreyer has stepped in to handle the weather duties.

According to TV Insider, the weatherman has been off the show for over a week and his absence was pre-planned. NBC has not issued a formal statement regarding the reason for his absence, though network insiders have indicated that it was pre-planned.

Al Roker Says He Is 'Recharging' at Home

The broadcaster himself addressed his time away in an Instagram post on 24 October, sharing a video from his Hudson Valley home surrounded by autumn foliage. In the caption, Roker described autumn as 'one of the more underrated seasons' and noted that he was taking time to 'recharge and reinvest'. He also assured followers by writing, 'See you next week on @todayshow,' signalling that his absence was simply a short break.

The video, which showed him enjoying the outdoors, immediately reassured fans that he was well. The tone of the post and his promise to return suggest that the absence is personal rather than health-related.

Family Time and Personal Projects

Roker's time off coincides with a major milestone for his wife, journalist and ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, who recently released her new book Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds.

The couple have been spending quality time at their Hudson Valley property, with Roker sharing snippets of family life, including a dinner he hosted to celebrate his wife's success.

The broadcaster's followers have praised him for taking time away from his busy schedule, noting that after decades of early mornings and live broadcasting, a brief recharge is well deserved.

Why Fans Feared the Worst

Concerns over Roker's health stem largely from his medical history. In 2022, he was hospitalised for blood clots in his leg and lungs, which required an extended recovery period away from Today.

That incident made many fans more cautious whenever he is absent from the show.

However, recent updates indicate there is no sign of illness this time. His social media posts and family activities suggest he is simply enjoying a peaceful autumn break away from the studio.

The Today Show Moves Forward During His Break

While Roker has been away, Today has continued with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Dylan Dreyer maintaining their usual schedule.

Dreyer has seamlessly taken over weather duties, while Roker's colleagues have not publicly expressed concern, suggesting the team expects his return soon.

Viewers have continued to send messages of support and well wishes on social media, many expressing that the morning show 'just isn't the same without Al'.

What's Next for Al Roker

According to Roker's own statement, he intends to return to Today shortly. Neither NBC nor his representatives have announced any changes to his role.

For now, it appears that the beloved weatherman is simply enjoying a much-needed rest before resuming his duties on America's most-watched morning show.