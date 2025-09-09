Doha was shaken on Tuesday night as Israeli forces launched what officials called a 'precise strike' on Hamas political leaders gathered in the Qatari capital.

Witnesses reported at least 10 explosions ripping through the city, jolting a nation long seen as a neutral hub for diplomacy.

Among those targeted, Israeli officials said, was senior Hamas negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya. The raid marked Israel's first known military action on Qatari soil — a dramatic escalation that could entangle one of Washington's closest regional partners.

Why Israel Struck in Qatar

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the decision followed two flashpoints: the October 2023 Hamas-led massacre, and a deadly shooting in Jerusalem earlier this week that killed six Israelis. Hamas claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem attack, ramping up pressure on Israel to strike back.

The statement accused Hamas's political leaders in Doha of bearing 'direct responsibility' for planning such operations.

אנחנו מעמיקים את התמרון בפאתי העיר עזה, ובתוך העיר עזה.



אנחנו מחסלים מחבלי נוחב'ה שנטלו חלק משמעותי בטבח של ה-7 באוקטובר, כולל אותו מחבל ארור שהתקשר להוריו והתגאה שהוא רצח 10 ישראלים במו ידיו.



עכשיו אנחנו התקשרנו למשפחה, והודענו לה שהמחבל הזה חוסל. pic.twitter.com/uq3jjnj9CF — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 7, 2025

Prime Minister's Office:



Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation.



Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 9, 2025

'Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,' Netanyahu said in his official X account.

Israeli officials argued that while Hamas's military wing has been largely dismantled in Gaza, its political operatives in Doha continued to direct operations and legitimise the group internationally.

By striking them, Israel signalled it was prepared to expand the conflict wherever Hamas leadership resided.

2 days ago, Trump issued a short proposal and warning designed to compel Hamas’ exiled leadership to gather in Doha



Hamas said at the time, “It looks like [Trump’s proposal] was written by the Israelis”



When Hamas met today in Doha, US air defenses in Qatar stood down… pic.twitter.com/KbtgGkN3A3 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 9, 2025

However, the timing has raised sharp questions. Reports suggest Hamas officials were in Doha to review a ceasefire proposal linked to US President Donald Trump.

Critics argue that striking negotiators during peace discussions could undermine already fragile diplomacy.

Others believe Israel aimed to eliminate senior figures before any truce could legitimise their role on the international stage.

Qatar's Furious Response

The Qatari government reacted with fury. Its foreign ministry condemned the strike in the 'strongest terms', calling it a 'cowardly Israeli attack' on residential buildings sheltering Hamas officials and their families.

Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari described the assault as a 'flagrant violation of all international laws and norms' and warned it endangered both Qatari citizens and foreign residents.

تدين دولة قطر بأشد العبارات الهجوم الإسرائيلي الجبان الذي استهدف مقرات سكنية يقيم فيها عدد من أعضاء المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة. هذا الاعتداء الإجرامي يشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا لكافة القوانين والأعراف الدولية، وتهديدًا خطيرًا لأمن وسلامة القطريين والمقيمين في… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) September 9, 2025

The explosions took place near sensitive areas including Qatar University and the Chinese embassy, raising fears of wider collateral damage. In response, the US Embassy in Doha issued a shelter-in-place order for its personnel and warned American citizens in the country to take immediate precautions.

With around 10,000 US troops stationed at Al Udeid Air Base—the largest American military facility in the Middle East—the risks of escalation involving Washington are significant.

🚨🇶🇦🇺🇸 BREAKING: The U.S. embassy in Doha has issued a shelter in place order for American citizens in the region pic.twitter.com/QngbU7NtxD — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) September 9, 2025

Qatar, a designated Major Non-NATO Ally of the US since 2022, has long been viewed as a bridge between Western powers and regional actors.

Its role as mediator in past peace negotiations, including prisoner exchanges between Hamas and Israel, has made it indispensable.

The strike now places Doha in a precarious position: simultaneously a host to Hamas, a partner of Washington, and the victim of an Israeli military operation.

Regional and Global Fallout

The international fallout from the strike has been swift. Analysts warn that Israel's willingness to carry out an attack on the soil of a close US ally could destabilise the delicate balance of alliances in the Gulf.

Qatar's neutrality, which has allowed it to mediate between warring factions, may now be jeopardised.

The strike also risks dragging other powers deeper into the conflict. Iran, which already views Qatar's US ties with suspicion, has previously targeted the Al Udeid base.

With tensions soaring, regional observers fear Tehran could seize the moment to inflame hostilities further.

Meanwhile, the perception that Israel sabotaged possible peace negotiations could fuel anger among Arab populations, complicating relations for Washington and its allies.

Beyond the Middle East, the attack raises broader questions about the legality of cross-border strikes and the future of international diplomacy.

For Israel, it demonstrates a willingness to extend its fight against Hamas wherever the group operates.

For Qatar and its allies, it underscores the vulnerabilities of hosting political movements that double as militant organisations.