A Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and international activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, caught fire off Tunisia's coast earlier today.

The blaze erupted about 80 kilometres from the port of Sidi Bou Said, leaving passengers shaken but unharmed.

Organisers claimed a drone strike sparked the flames, but Tunisian officials dismissed that account and suggested another cause. The incident has unleashed conflicting reports, drawn diplomatic warnings, and prompted an ongoing investigation.

Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Caught Fire

According to the BBC, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which set sail to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza, reported that one of its main boats, the Portuguese-flagged Family Boat, was struck. Flames damaged the deck and storage areas, but the crew and passengers, including Thunberg, were confirmed safe.

GSF issued a statement saying: 'The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that one of the main boats, known as the "Family Boat" – that was carrying GSF Steering Committee members, was struck by a drone. The boat was under the Portuguese flag and all passengers and crew are safe.'

Eyewitnesses gave similar accounts. Journalist Yusuf Omar described: 'I was sleeping when I heard this explosion. A big explosion happened right next to our diesel tank.'

Another activist told Seen TV they witnessed 'a drone dropping a bomb' before flames erupted.

Despite the shock, GSF vowed to continue its journey: 'Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve.'

Tunisia Denies Claims

Tunisian authorities strongly rejected the drone-strike allegations. Houcem Eddine Jebabli, spokesman for Tunisia's National Guard, told AFP: 'According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said, which had come from Spain. The investigation is ongoing and no drone has been detected.'

He further said on Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone strike 'have no basis in truth'. Officials also suggested the blaze may have been caused by a cigarette.

As of writing, Tunisian authorities have not provided an exact cause for the flotilla fire.

UN Warns Tunisia If It Was a Drone Strike

The UN quickly weighed in on the incident. Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories and a Tunisian resident, was present at the port of Sidi Bou Said when the damaged boat arrived.

'If an attack could be verified, it would be an assault and aggression against Tunisia, and Tunisian sovereignty,' she warned via The Hindustan Times.

She later posted on X that she was working with local authorities to clarify the facts. The UN stressed that if drones had indeed been used, this would amount to a breach of international law and a direct violation of Tunisian sovereignty.

Investigation Still Ongoing

Tunisia's National Guard is currently leading the probe into the flotilla incident. Officials maintain that no evidence of drone activity has been found so far. Both Tunisian authorities and flotilla organisers confirmed that the investigation continues, with findings yet to be released.

For now, Greta Thunberg's Gaza flotilla remains grounded in controversy. While passengers escaped unharmed, the disputed cause of the fire has placed Tunisia at the centre of an international row and raised fresh concerns over the safety of activists challenging the Gaza blockade.