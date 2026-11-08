Two 13-year-olds have been charged after a fairground swing ride in Georgia reportedly went out of control, leaving a woman injured and two children requiring medical attention. However, footage of the incident has sparked debate online, with some social media users questioning whether the teenagers were responsible for the apparent malfunction.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office believes the pair deliberately grabbed onto one another while riding separate swings, despite being warned by fairground staff not to do so. Authorities allege their actions caused the attraction to become unstable as it slowed down, making the suspended swings collide.

The incident was reported at Columbia County's fall fair, where a video shared by investigative journalist Amy Leigh on X showed the attraction moving with riders suspended from individual seats. The footage quickly prompted questions about the ride's safety, the teenagers' alleged actions and whether the equipment itself may have malfunctioned.

Why Were Two 13-Year-Olds Charged?

According to a report from WRDW News, deputies believe the teenagers intentionally held onto each other while the swing ride was operating.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told the news outlet that the children had received warnings from staff before the incident. Investigators believe the behaviour continued despite those instructions, allegedly contributing to the ride becoming unstable.

The video reportedly shows the attraction beginning to slow before the swings moved into one another. A mother whose children were on the ride captured the footage and shared it with the news outlet.

The two teenagers were issued paperwork detailing their charges and were allowed to leave with their parents. However, the report does not specify the exact charges filed against them or provide further details about the legal proceedings.

🚨 The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has charged two 13 year olds following an incident at the county’s fall fair.



​Deputies believe the teens intentionally grabbed onto one another while on a swing ride, despite prior warnings from staff not to do so. As the ride slowed, it… pic.twitter.com/ciETgqiEoa — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) November 8, 2026

'No Way Two Girls Caused This': X Users Question Ride Safety

Leigh's post attracted reactions from users who were sceptical that two teenagers could have caused such a serious incident simply by holding onto one another.

One commenter, Mr Gerald Wayne, suggested that the footage looked more like a mechanical failure. He questioned whether the alleged behaviour could have generated enough force to overwhelm the ride's hydraulic system, particularly when only a small number of seats appeared to be occupied.

Another user, CrypticCreep, argued that the teenagers had reportedly let go before the ride began showing signs of a problem, suggesting that the manufacturer or operator should be examined.

Others questioned why the attraction was able to become so unstable in the first place. One commenter wrote: 'It still shouldn't fall apart that easily', while another suggested that the ride could face a ban if it was that vulnerable to a disaster.

However, not everyone defended the teenagers. Some users supported holding the riders accountable, with Jenny Mae writing: 'Riders caused that, BS!! Ride malfunction!!!! It's exactly why you don't ride fair rides!!!'

The discussion also included inappropriate and racially charged remarks about the teenagers. These comments were not evidence of what caused the incident and should be distinguished from the questions raised about the ride's safety.

Woman Taken to Hospital After Fairground Incident

According to WRDW News, a woman was injured when the swings reportedly slammed into one another and was transported from the fairgrounds by ambulance.

Two children also received treatment for minor injuries. The report did not identify the injured individuals or provide further details about their conditions.

Although authorities have attributed the incident to the teenagers' alleged behaviour, the report does not include an independent engineering assessment or confirmation of a mechanical inspection.

The available information therefore leaves questions about the ride's condition, its safety systems and the precise sequence of events unanswered.

For now, the two teenagers have been charged, but online debate continues over whether their alleged actions alone could have caused the incident or whether the ride's operation and mechanical safety also deserve scrutiny.