Australian influencer Hugh Lovett has been banned from flying with Jetstar and Qantas after inflating an emergency life jacket during a pre-flight safety demonstration. The incident occurred on Jetstar flight JQ768 from Sydney to Adelaide on Friday, 16 October, when Lovett pulled the inflation cord despite being told not to do so.

The stunt was filmed for social media and later circulated online, drawing the attention of authorities. Police met the aircraft after it landed in Adelaide, and the Qantas Group subsequently imposed a no-fly restriction on Lovett.

Hugh Lovett Says He 'Just Doesn't Listen Very Well'

In a viral Instagram video, the Australian influencer can be seen sitting alongside his brother Blake as the aircraft's safety demonstration explains how to use an emergency life jacket. Lovett is one of four brothers behind The Lovetts, a family social media group known for comedy, entertainment and prank-style videos, with 21,500 followers on Instagram and 13,500 on TikTok.

As passengers are instructed to inflate the jackets only after leaving the aircraft, he pulls the inflation cord, causing his vest to rapidly expand around him. Blake immediately covers his face in disbelief.

'Honestly, I was just having a bit of fun. They did make it very clear not to put it on or pull it until you've left the aircraft. I just don't listen very well,' Lovett told Yahoo News Australia. Cabin crew reportedly moved Lovett to another seat with an unused life jacket because the flight had enough spare capacity, allowing him to continue to Adelaide.

Police Meet Jetstar Flight in Adelaide

Lovett was met by Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers after the aircraft landed in Adelaide. 'At the end of the flight, I was the last one to get off, and I was walking towards the front of the plane,' he explained, adding that the pilot then led him towards the police.

He said officers spoke to him about the incident. 'Police just sort of checked up on everything, made sure I wouldn't do it again, and told me what could have gone wrong with it,' he said.

The AFP has confirmed that inquiries into the incident are ongoing. No criminal charges against Lovett have been publicly announced as of 26 October.

Jetstar and Qantas Ban Lovett

Lovett subsequently received an email informing him that he had been banned from flying with both Jetstar and Qantas, with the restriction imposed by the Qantas Group, according to 7NEWS. The airlines have not publicly disclosed how long the restriction will remain in place.

A Jetstar spokesperson said passengers are required to follow crew safety instructions and must not remove or tamper with safety equipment unless instructed to do so. 'We have zero tolerance for behaviour that puts the safety of our customers and crew at risk,' the spokesperson said.

Why the Life Jacket Stunt Was a Safety Issue

The life jacket stunt went against the safety instructions given during the demonstration, which tell passengers to inflate the equipment only after leaving the aircraft in an emergency. Inflating a life jacket inside the cabin can restrict movement for passengers and crew and potentially slow an evacuation, according to Jetstar.

Lovett's own explanation also acknowledged that he understood the instruction before pulling the cord. With the AFP inquiry still ongoing and the length of the airline restriction undisclosed, the incident has left the influencer facing consequences well beyond the prank itself.