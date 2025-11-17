With Episode 4 now out in the world, IT: Welcome to Derry has finally stepped into the territory fans have waited years to see. The prequel has opened the door to Pennywise's earliest roots, delivering its boldest dive yet into the mythology behind Stephen King's most unsettling literary creation.

Yet there is one thing the show still refuses to give viewers, and that is the full return of Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise. For a series trading on the legacy of its most terrifying monster, the hold-back is reportedly deliberate. The creative team have promised that the complete clown is coming, just not yet.

Before we get to when, it's worth grounding what the show is building toward.

Pennywise: What We Knew Before the Prequel

The fans of the It universe are aware that Pennywise is more than a monster in face paint. In King's novel, the clown is simply the shape It uses most often to lure children, hiding an ancient and entirely alien intelligence beneath the smile. It's a form chosen to disarm before it destroys, tapping into a child's instincts before twisting them.

Tim Curry's 1990 performance and Skarsgård's version in the Muschietti films turned that idea into a horror icon. The jolt of seeing the clown's grin in a gutter or framed by carnival lights remains one of modern horror's sharpest images. It's no surprise fans expect the prequel to lean heavily on it.

The wider mythology of Pennywise has always been intentionally vague. The novel tells us that It came to Earth millions of years ago, crashed into what would become Derry, and settled beneath the town. Every twenty-seven years, It wakes to feed often on children before returning to hibernation.

However, the films have shown the terror he has caused in the town, but they never answered why he appears as a clown, why he is in Derry, and why he chose a cycle to appear.

What Episode 4 Adds to the Myth

Episode 4 expands Pennywise's backstory further than any previous adaptation. Through Dick Hallorann's visions, fans learn that It arrived on Earth millions of years ago inside a fallen star, a detail that aligns broadly with Stephen King's novel and the films, but the series introduces major new layers from there.

In IT: Welcome to Derry, the star wasn't just a vessel but a cage, and fragments of it became the only material capable of hurting It. The Shokopiwah tribe were the first to encounter the entity, which they named the Galloo, and discovered it could not move beyond the Western wood. Rather than defeat It, they learned to live outside its reach.

That balance collapsed when settlers, who would later from the area into Derry, ignored the tribe's warnings and entered the Galloo's territory, enabling It to grow stronger. In response, later Shokopiwah members collected more star-shards, using them as pillars to contain the creature. These pillars connect directly to the Well House on Neibolt Street, a location fans will recognise from both King's book and the films.

Most of this lore is new to the screen. Crucially, this expanded origin finally explains why Pennywise never leaves Derry, though mysteries such as the 27-year cycle and the choice of the clown form remain for future episodes to unravel.

When Does Pennywise Finally Appear?

Despite four episodes of shadows, hints, a demon baby and half-formed spectres, the full Pennywise has not been shown yet. According to reports, Muschietti and the teaser of episode 5 have hinted that the full clown will make his first actual appearance.

Hence, fans can expect Skarsgård's complete return as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The delay has been intentional, a bet that rebuilding the fear works better than rolling out the icon from the start. Whether that gamble pays off will depend on what episode five delivers and how much mystery the show decides to keep.