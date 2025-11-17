For fans of legal dramas and reality television, the question has always been: will she do it? Kim Kardashian isn't quite the next Elle Woods from Legally Blonde (though perhaps a 'legal brunette' is on the cards), but she's certainly displaying the same level of grit and determination.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, aged 45, recently pulled back the curtain on her incredibly demanding journey into law, sharing a vulnerable post on 16 November that captured her emotional reaction to a significant, yet ultimately temporary, setback.

In a candid video, the SKIMS founder showed the reality of her law school apprenticeship, openly weeping after receiving the news that she had not passed the Bar exam. It was a raw, unfiltered look at the immense pressure she is under, proving that even a global icon faces heartbreak and frustration.

Despite the disappointment, Kardashian was clear: this roadblock isn't the end, but simply a detour on the path to achieving her long-held dream. Her relentless refusal to give up offers a powerful and inspirational message to her millions of followers, highlighting that persistence is key, no matter who you are.

The Setback and the Drive Behind Kim Kardashian's Law Journey

Kardashian's law pursuit is anything but conventional. Rather than following the traditional three-year law degree route, she is taking advantage of California's Law Office Study Program, which allows her to apprentice under supervising lawyers.

This demanding, four-year programme began back in 2018, and she had reportedly finished the academic requirements for this programme in May 2025. It is through this rigorous, hands-on path that she is working towards her goal of becoming a practising solicitor.

The video detailed the final intense weeks of preparation for the California State Bar test, which she sat in July 2025. 'I've shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying—the ups, the downs, and everything in between,' she wrote in her accompanying caption.

She disclosed that she received her results on 7 November, a moment captured in a devastating shot showing her crying in her room. Through her tears, she articulated a universal feeling of struggle: 'Every time I feel like I'm a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,' she wept.

This moment resonated deeply with those who have faced gruelling academic or professional challenges, highlighting the emotional toll such high-stakes tests take.

The video montage showcased the reality star's immense commitment, featuring shots of her vigorously studying with massive legal textbooks, organising stacks of complex paperwork, and taking detailed notes on a whiteboard. This wasn't the glamorous side of Hollywood; it was the intense, isolating grind of legal preparation.

'You will never feel like you're ready, but you just have to jump in even if you're close. That's how everything is in life,' she philosophised to the camera while looking over her notes, offering a motivational mantra to herself and her audience.

The Unwavering Commitment to Kim Kardashian's Law Journey

Despite the sting of failure, Kim Kardashian's Law Journey is defined by resilience. Her public declaration following the results solidified her commitment to the cause: 'This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I'm going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there,' she stated firmly.

This determination has earned her widespread support from her inner circle and beyond.

Her family and friends flooded her post with messages of pride and encouragement. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, sweetly penned, 'I am so so so proud of you!!! I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don't give up! You got this baby! ❤️'

Celebrity florist and friend Jeff Leatham added, 'So proud of you !!! 🙌🙌❤️.' Best friend Malika Haqq chimed in with powerful support, writing, 'You're a fighter Kim. This set back is just a part of the journey... Your work ethic is inspirational. Sending you love on the way to your destiny 🤍.'

This outpouring of love demonstrates that her drive is an inspiration not just to her fans, but to those closest to her as well. Kim Kardashian is not just studying law; she is making a public statement about the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, and the world is watching, ready to cheer her on to that eventual success.