Millie Bobby Brown drew a firm line with London paparazzi this week as the Stranger Things star defended her baby daughter from intrusive photographers. In a fan-shot video shared on X, the 21-year-old actress is seen stepping out of a van with her daughter in her arms, the infant wrapped in a blanket to prevent camera flashes from catching her face. Several men attempted to move closer despite the clear efforts to shield the child, prompting Brown to turn away and firmly tell them, 'Get away from me'. Her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and co-star Noah Schnapp, the baby's godfather, followed closely behind as she made her way into her hotel.

The actress later faced another tense moment during the Stranger Things Season 5 UK premiere. Photographers repeatedly urged her to smile as she walked the red carpet, eventually pushing her to snap back, 'Smile? You smile...' before continuing down the line. The viral clip has fuelled conversations online about celebrity boundaries, media behaviour and the ongoing struggle stars face when protecting their families from aggressive paparazzi culture. Brown, who has grown up in the public eye, has previously spoken about the pressure that comes with constant scrutiny.

In a recent British Vogue interview, Brown stressed that she will not reveal her daughter's name or identity until the child is old enough to decide for herself. The actress emphasised the importance of allowing her daughter to have control over her own story. Her public stand in London underscores a message she has been repeating for months: fame may be part of her life, but her baby's privacy is not up for negotiation.