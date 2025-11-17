Pauline Quirke, the actress best known for her long-running role in Birds of a Feather, has been living with dementia since 2021, her family confirmed earlier this year. Relatives have now said that the 65-year-old's condition has deteriorated, though they emphasise that she still shows flashes of the humour and warmth that made her a familiar presence on British television.

The announcement followed a period of public speculation about her reduced screen appearances and her decision to step back from acting. Her husband, Steve Sheen, said in January that she had withdrawn from all professional commitments to prioritise her health and spend time with her children and grandchildren.

News of her decline has led to renewed focus on her career and the wider impact she has made beyond television, including her work with the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA), which continues to operate across the UK.

Diagnosis and Stepping Away from Public Life

According to Sheen, Quirke received her diagnosis in 2021, though the family waited several years before making the information public. He described the period since then as challenging for those close to her and said they had been moved by the messages of support from colleagues, viewers and charitable organisations. The family has also expressed their intention to work with Alzheimer's Research UK to help raise awareness of young-onset dementia.

Sheen said his wife stepped back from public life with a 'heavy heart', adding that the decision was guided by a wish to maintain stability, protect her wellbeing and prioritise family time. The announcement prompted widespread sympathy from fans and former co-stars.

Friends Speak as Condition Progresses

Long-time friend and Birds of a Feather co-star Linda Robson has spoken about the changes the illness has brought, noting that Quirke no longer recognises her. Robson told The Independent that their communication is now limited to short FaceTime calls, although she values the opportunity to see her friend's face.

Lesley Joseph, who also starred in the series, said Quirke's condition had worsened in recent months. In comments to The Standard, she described the situation as painful for those who have worked closely with her over the years.

Birds of a Feather: The Very First Episode (1989)



Scene with Pauline Quirke as Sharon and the original Chris played by David Cardy. The part with the motorbike at the end 😂

Very sad news about Pauline Quirke's dementia hence this post. 😢I loved her in Birds of a Feather. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0xHXTTRn4f — Ian Phillips: Classic Music Hits, TV & Movies 🎷🎸 (@IPhillips79) October 29, 2025

So sad to hear this💔 Pauline Quirke created an absolute icon in Sharon Theodopolopodous and I always hoped we'd one day see the Birds together again😢 https://t.co/Es8xMJatcr pic.twitter.com/clm3dW3JRC — teen-sil town🎄 (@BRATTYBARBl) January 21, 2025

Personality and Legacy

Family members say that despite the progression of her illness, Quirke continues to show glimpses of her distinctive personality. They describe moments where she laughs, jokes and brings comfort to those around her, offering reminders of her long career in drama and comedy. Alzheimer's Research UK has welcomed the family's openness, saying it may help others experiencing similar diagnoses seek advice and support.

Quirke's influence also continues through PQA, which works with more than 15,000 students nationwide. The organisation has grown significantly since its founding and remains a central part of her contribution to the performing arts.

A Continuing Presence

Pauline Quirke's journey with dementia has become public at a time when awareness of the condition is rising across the UK. Her family and friends have underlined that, while the illness has affected her daily life, she remains a figure marked by resilience and the enduring affection of those closest to her. As she steps back from her professional career, the work she has inspired, both on screen and through PQA, continues to influence generations of young performers and draw attention to the realities faced by families living with dementia.