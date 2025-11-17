Supermodel Bella Hadid, 29, has opened up on Instagram about the enduring impact of chronic Lyme disease, sharing candid reflections on her mental and physical health. She recently posted two Instagram Stories that highlight her reality of living with a chronic illness.

In the first, she shared a photo with a quote that read: 'When your chronic illness is chronic illness-ing and someone says "it's always something with you" like... yes... one might say the illness is... chronic.'

The second post was a re-share from influencer Alexandra Wildeson about the duality of life with chronic illness. Over the post, Hadid wrote: 'The medical anxiety is soooooo real. Thank you for putting every one of my thoughts and daily situations into one swipe. The truuuuuth! @alexandrawildeson.'

These posts reference the hospital bed photos she shared in September, where she casually apologised to fans and explained she often goes 'MIA,' or missing in action, due to treatment.

Hadid's personal updates show the dual challenges she faces, including the physical symptoms of the disease and the emotional toll, such as heightened anxiety related to ongoing medical care.

Health Struggles Behind the Fashion Spotlight

Hadid was first diagnosed with Lyme disease at the age of 16, joining her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar in a family history affected by this tick-borne illness.

She has been candid about the invisible toll of the condition, describing debilitating fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, and the emotional strain that come with chronic illness. She has shared insights into how the illness affects her everyday life, highlighting the invisible suffering that often goes unnoticed by the public.

In August 2023, she marked a milestone after completing more than 100 days of intensive treatment, reflecting on nearly 15 years of grappling with the disease. She stressed the unseen aspects of the condition, which often leave sufferers appearing healthy on the outside while struggling internally.

Throughout this year, she has used Instagram to give fans an intimate look at her health challenges. In September, she shared hospital bed photos showing herself connected to IV bags while receiving treatment, which also explained her temporary absence from social media.

Only days later, she posted images of herself walking on a treadmill, describing it as her "first day in the gym in a long time" and highlighting her gradual recovery.

In a stunning comeback, Hadid graced the runway at Paris Fashion Week on 29 September 2025, walking for Saint Laurent in a bright yellow belted nylon dress paired with oversized sunglasses—just weeks after a hospital stay for Lyme-related complications.

Lyme Disease: Symptoms and Risks

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, typically transmitted through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Early symptoms often include fever, fatigue, headache, and a characteristic 'bull's-eye' rash at the site of the bite. If left untreated, the infection can progress to cause joint pain, neurological issues, heart problems, and chronic fatigue, sometimes lasting months or even years.

The disease is notoriously difficult to diagnose in its early stages because symptoms can mimic other conditions. A regimen of antibiotics is typically administered, yet some individuals may still face persistent symptoms, known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (PTLDS).

Public awareness remains crucial, as early detection and prompt treatment can significantly reduce long-term complications.

Nearly 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making it the most prevalent vector-borne disease in the United States.

Celebrities Who Have Battled Lyme Disease

Hadid is among several high-profile figures who have publicly shared their struggles with Lyme disease.

Singer Avril Lavigne endured years of fatigue and joint pain in her mid-20s, while Shania Twain has spoken about how the disease affected her energy and performances. Actor Ben Stiller has shared insights into his lengthy recovery, and both Alec Baldwin and Amy Schumer have discussed the emotional and physical hurdles posed by the illness.

Pop stars Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber have also acknowledged dealing with Lyme disease, shedding light on how the symptoms have impacted both their careers and personal lives.

Through their voices, these public figures highlight the importance of early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and greater understanding of the unseen challenges faced by those living with this tick-borne illness.