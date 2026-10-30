Photographs of Timothée Chalamet from 2023 and 2026 capture his evolution, from familiar curls to a Dune: Part Three buzz cut and waves he wore in October. His fashion choices also changed, adding another dimension to the comparison.

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked in April 2023. They appeared together at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert and the US Open that September. In November, Chalamet wore a black Dolce & Gabbana suit at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

Timothée Chalamet's 2023 Look

In November 2023, Chalamet's longer, voluminous curls remained a defining feature. At the London premiere of Wonka on 28 November, he wore a mauve velvet Tom Ford suit and a Cartier necklace in place of a shirt collar. His curls framed the outfit.

At the Saturday Night Live after-party that month, he chose a purple zip-up jacket, colour-blocked hoodie and grey jeans, while Jenner wore a sleek black outfit. Their outfits contrasted, showing they did not always match.

From a Dune Buzz Cut To Returning Curls

The most dramatic change came in 2025, when Chalamet shaved his head to play Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three. As it grew back, his hair passed through several stages. British GQ documented gelled spikes in February 2026, a mod-inspired shag in April and returning curls by summer. Vogue's July coverage connected the textured style to his look in Call Me by Your Name.

At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on 18 October, where Jenner made her runway debut, Chalamet wore medium-length waves parted near the centre and falling towards his eyebrows. He paired them with a black suede jacket and T-shirt. The hairstyle recalled his earlier curls, not a sudden relationship-related makeover.

Their Fashion Choices Changed, Too

During the 2025 Marty Supreme promotional campaign, Chalamet and Jenner wore matching orange Chrome Hearts outfits, a departure from their contrasting 2023 looks. British Vogue documented the coordinated outfits. By October 2026, Chalamet's black jacket and T-shirt offered a more relaxed contrast with Jenner's runway appearance. These moments sharpen the comparison without suggesting either dictated the other's choices.

Fans Respond to His Familiar Hairstyle

After the 18 October show, a 19 October post, 'Spotted at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show', drew comments including 'His hair', 'His hair is baaaaaack. Sigh. Hot'. and 'So good to see his curly locks again'. The reactions praised his curls, not the wider before-and-after comparison.

The Instagram carousel supplied for this article could not be independently accessed because of platform restrictions. Its account, publication date, image sequence and comments remain unverified, so this comparison relies on identifiable public-event photographs and separately sourced fan discussion, rather than unverified social-media claims.

What Kylie Jenner Said About Style Speculation

In March 2024, Jenner was asked whether Chalamet had influenced her more understated fashion choices. 'I don't know how I feel about that', she told The New York Times, declining to discuss personal matters. She also discussed taking time to feel like herself after having a baby and changing fashion trends. Her remarks concerned her style, not Chalamet's, and do not establish a cause for his changing appearance.