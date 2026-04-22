A senior counterterrorism official in the Trump administration, Julia Varvaro, is under internal investigation in Washington after an ex-boyfriend formally accused her of cultivating 'sugar daddy' relationships to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, according to a complaint reviewed by the US Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) watchdog and reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

The scrutiny around Julia Varvaro, 29, follows an official complaint to the DHS Inspector General from a wealthy executive who said he dated her for three months after they met on the app Hinge. The man, identified only as 'Robert B,' alleges that during their short relationship, he spent tens of thousands of dollars on first-class holidays, designer jewellery, and luxury shopping, only to discover she allegedly had a profile on the sugar-daddy platform Seeking under the name 'Alessia.' Varvaro, who has served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism since May 2025, has denied creating or using the Seeking profile.

The Daily Mail reported that the Seeking account, which has since been removed, used a photograph taken from Varvaro's Instagram and billed 'Alessia' as offering 'seductive sophistication.' The profile allegedly described her as 'flirty, fun and fond of sultry spaces' and stated that she was 'drawn to a masculine man who's attentive, protective and quietly playful for mutually beneficial experiences.' The site page itself has not been made public, and nothing has been independently verified beyond what is contained in the outlet's reporting and the complaint.

Another Trump Team Embarrassment



🇺🇸 DHS Counterterrorism Official Julia Varvaro Under Investigation Over 'Sugar Daddy' Complaint



Varvaro, 29, Trump's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, is facing a formal DHS Inspector General complaint after a man claims he spent… pic.twitter.com/HGRifjYE27 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 22, 2026

Read more 5 Photos of Julia Varvaro: Trump Counterterror Official Faces DHS Probe Over Alleged 'Sugar Daddy' Profile to Fund Lavish Lifestyle 5 Photos of Julia Varvaro: Trump Counterterror Official Faces DHS Probe Over Alleged 'Sugar Daddy' Profile to Fund Lavish Lifestyle

DHS Role Puts Julia Varvaro Sugar Daddy Claims Under Security Lens

The news came after Robert lodged his complaint with the DHS Inspector General, warning that Varvaro's personal conduct could represent a security vulnerability.

In his written statement, seen by the Daily Mail, he claimed he was effectively treated as a 'sugar daddy' despite making clear he did not want 'a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship.'

Robert said that over roughly three months, he spent between $30,000 and $40,000 on Varvaro, paying for first-class trips to Aruba, Italy, San Diego, and South Carolina, as well as Cartier jewellery, luxury handbags, and repeated shopping excursions. He alleged that Varvaro told him she had no university debt because 'sugar daddies' had covered her education, and that an estimated $40,000 worth of jewellery on her 'wrists and ears' were 'trophies' from previous benefactors.

In his view, that pattern of behaviour was not merely distasteful but dangerous. 'I believe that she's under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk,' he wrote, arguing that a senior counterterrorism official with such alleged financial dependency could be vulnerable to coercion or blackmail.

This is incredible. The Trump administration hired an alleged “sugar baby”, imo just a hooker, as a senior counterterrorism official.

After Noem and her ‘husband’ and lover is Trump’s admin full of perverts? WHERE IS THE VETTING? pic.twitter.com/GepWdIwP68 — Louise Bagshawe (@LouiseMensch) April 22, 2026

A security expert quoted by the Daily Mail echoed that concern, saying that in a 'senior counterterrorism role, those behaviours open you up to blackmail and show compromised judgment while putting national security at risk.' DHS has not publicly commented on the case or the internal investigation, and there is no indication yet of any disciplinary action.

Inside the Relationship Allegations Around Julia Varvaro

Robert's account, as reported, paints a picture of a whirlwind relationship that soured as money requests mounted. He said Varvaro frequently chose the priciest items on menus, including Wagyu 'premier cut' Japanese beef, and soon began asking for direct financial help.

🇺🇸 A top counterterrorism official in the Trump admin is under investigation… for seeking out sugar daddies



The complaint goes as follows: a man says he spent $40K on Julia Varvaro, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, in just 3 months.



Aruba. The Italian… pic.twitter.com/NKsZYBBUso — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 22, 2026

The Daily Mail obtained messages in which she allegedly requested $2,000 towards a fat-reduction procedure called Emsculpt, and, later, another $2,000 to cover half of her rent shortly after a shopping spree he had funded. In one text cited by the outlet, she reportedly wrote: 'I'm not used to having to ask like this for a simple card or help with my rent especially being furloughed. Any past relationship would've jumped up and cared for me, which is what I like.'

Robert claimed that she called him 'daddy' and that they referred to each other as 'my lover,' but that he became increasingly uneasy when she asked him to open a credit card in her name. 'I was like, 'You know that's not happening because I see how you like to shop,'' he recalled. He said the refusal was followed by 'the cold shoulder.'

Salah satu top official kontra-teroris Trump (Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism) diberitakan jalan bareng sama sugar daddy dan menghabiskan $40.000.



Julia Varvaro, PhD, studinya tentang dunia arab dan jadi bagian official kontra teroris. pic.twitter.com/pkST40GIfd — 𝗝𝗮𝘅 (@JackVardan) April 22, 2026

Family reaction, he suggested, was blunt. One of his daughters, whom the pair visited in San Diego, allegedly dismissed Varvaro as 'a Long Island gold digger' and questioned why he was involved with her at all.

Donald Trump’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, Julia Varvaro, is under investigation over claims she funded her lifestyle through “sugar daddy” relationships.



Robert, who says he spent $40k a month on her, including holidays and jewellery, is mad he could never… pic.twitter.com/HnniquvsCF — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 22, 2026

The relationship appears to have unraveled in early April, after he declined to pay for the Emsculpt treatment. In what the Daily Mail described as an angry message, Varvaro allegedly told him: 'I like feeling provided for and you're not doing that for me, so not sure it will work.'

Meet Julie Varvaro, she is the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Counterterrorism. https://t.co/sSnE45q63H pic.twitter.com/cEcviMB0Te — RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Ryanmatta) April 22, 2026

Varvaro firmly rejected the thrust of his claims. 'I did nothing wrong,' she said, describing Robert as 'a mad ex-boyfriend putting c--- together' and insisting the story was being blown out of proportion. 'If we made a story about every failed short relationship in D.C., this town would implode. I thought it was a great relationship until we just didn't work and that was it.'

POLITICAL HIT



Is this another fake news political hoax, or is it real?



Julia Varvaro is a PhD expert on homeland security, with degrees from St. John’s University.



She had a boyfriend that she found online. He took her on vacations. Vacations are expensive.



Now he’s the… pic.twitter.com/YAYeVmSIds — Odog Off Leash (@OdogOffLeash) April 22, 2026

She also pushed back on the characterisation of her financial requests, saying she had never asked for 'anything crazy' and arguing that a man giving his girlfriend access to a credit card was 'kind of a normal thing.' She has denied any involvement with the Seeking profile attributed to her, and no independent confirmation of the account's ownership has emerged.

🧵I just saw this thing, that is wild.



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And the other thing that’s breaking, this Julia Varvaro, who goes from “sugar baby” (I think that’s the name), to counter terrorism official. pic.twitter.com/CqYPk3UxjA — David SMASH THE HYPE Pearce (@Alpine_Joy) April 22, 2026

For now, both the precise scope of the DHS probe and the potential consequences for Varvaro's role in counterterrorism remain unclear, and all allegations should be treated with caution until the investigation concludes.