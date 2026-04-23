In a moment that left the White House Press Corps squinting at their notebooks, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared on Wednesday that she is no longer part of Donald Trump's 'political team'.

The 28-year-old, who has served as the fierce public face of the 79-year-old President's second term, made the unexpected remark during a routine briefing on 22 April 2026.

The Karoline Leavitt White House admission came as she attempted to dodge a question regarding a controversial Virginia redistricting referendum, creating an immediate vacuum of clarity in the West Wing.

While Leavitt remains the official spokesperson for the administration, her insistence that she now sits purely as a 'government employee' has ignited a fierce debate over whether she is distancing herself from the President's re-election machinery or simply bungling a technical legal distinction. This White House briefing controversy is the latest tremor in an administration already grappling with a fragmented communications strategy and direct-to-journalist calls from the Oval Office.

Her latest headache arrived via an apparently straightforward question about Virginia's redistricting referendum and why Trump had not pushed more aggressively against it on his social media platform, Truth Social.

A reporter asked: 'On the issue of Virginia redistricting, as he weighed in this afternoon, why didn't he campaign more actively against this referendum? Why not spend time on Truth Social encouraging people [to] vote no before the vote?'

Leavitt paused, then drew a sharp line between herself and Trump's re‑election operation.

'That's a question that's political by nature,' she replied. 'As you know, I'm not part of the President's political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee.'

She went on to offer a more conventional defence, saying the president 'has a lot on his plate, a lot on his schedule,' and pointing out he had hosted 'a telephone call prior to the election, the night before,' before insisting he had now made 'his position on the results of this election clear today.'

Leavitt: That's a question that's political by nature, as you know, I'm not part of the president's political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee pic.twitter.com/noeqZ0K68N — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

Karoline Leavitt, 'Government Employee' And Political Lightning Rod

The role of White House press secretary is normally regarded as one of the most political jobs in Washington. The press secretary not only speaks for the president but also helps shape the public case for his agenda.

So when Karoline Leavitt suddenly described herself as outside Trump's 'political team,' plenty of observers suspected something more than legal hair-splitting.

Online, the reaction was swift and incredulous. A video clip of the moment, reposted on X, drew thousands of comments, many accusing her of trying to distance herself from Trump while keeping her job title.

'Wait... did I miss the part where she was fired? Isn't Press Secretary a political position? Is she not Press Secretary anymore? What did I miss?' one user asked.

Wait…did I miss the part where she was fired?



Isn’t Press Secretary a political position? Is she not press secretary anymore? What did I miss? — MM 🇦🇺 (@MinxieMagoo) April 22, 2026

Another wrote, 'So you're telling me the White House Press Secretary isn't going to answer any more political questions? What is she supposed to talk about then? The weather?'

So you're telling me the White House Press Secretary isn't going to answer any more political questions? What is she supposed to talk about then? The weather? — Digiorno Giovanni (@Gio_Digiorno) April 23, 2026

A third, clearly unconvinced by the distinction Leavitt was drawing, remarked, 'Ummm what? Not part of his political team? You're his press secretary and he runs his admin by posts, so you don't get to separate the two.'

Ummm what? Not part of his political team? Your his fucking press secretary & he runs his admin by posts, so you don't get to seperate the two. — Lola (@lollanna) April 22, 2026

Others dispensed with nuance altogether. 'Too late to distance urself now... you've been peddling his lies all year,' one user posted.

Too late to distance urself now…u been peddling his lies all year — Starks2765 Dividend Journey (@starks2765) April 23, 2026

Another described her as 'not qualified for the job,' while a different commenter asked, 'How can she say that with a straight face?'

If Leavitt intended to lower the political temperature, she achieved the opposite.

Confusion Over Whether Karoline Leavitt Is Leaving Trump Team

The news came after months in which Karoline Leavitt has routinely waded into intensely partisan territory from the podium, answering questions on Trump's legal battles, his confrontations with US allies and his clashes with Congress. That record is one reason people read her 'not part of the political team' line less as a dry civics note and more as a subtle act of repositioning.

The White House has not announced any change to her role, and there is no indication in the available reporting that Leavitt has been dismissed or reassigned. On the contrary, it is explicitly stated she 'has not been fired and continues to serve as Trump's press secretary.'

Part of the intrigue lies in a broader communications tangle around the president himself. According to the same reporting, Trump has recently been speaking directly to a widening circle of journalists on his personal mobile phone, sometimes delivering conflicting messages on policy and foreign affairs.

Officials quoted by IrishStar say aides have tried to dissuade him from these off‑the‑cuff calls, which intensified after the joint US–Israeli military action against Iran on 28 February. Instead of streamlining the message, the improvised conversations appear to have added 'chaos and confusion both domestically and internationally.'

Trump has reportedly hinted he shared some unspecified information with a member of the press, declining to say what it was or who received it. He suggested even his top communications adviser would 'need to 'wait and see,' just like everybody else.'

Leavitt's insistence that she now sits purely as a 'government employee' looks less like a slip of the tongue and more like an attempt to carve out a defensible lane between official business and campaign politics, at least on paper.

Her personal circumstances add another layer. Leavitt, already a mother of one, is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, in May 2026. She is anticipated to take a short maternity leave around that time, mirroring her rapid return to work after the birth of her first child in July 2024.

For now, she remains in her post. There have been no official announcements of a resignation, and the administration continues to rely on her to field the daily barrage of press inquiries. But as the 2026 midterms and the President's own schedule intensify, the question remains: if the Press Secretary isn't on the political team, who is?