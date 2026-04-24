Donald Trump appeared to use heavy make-up to cover a visible bruise on his right hand as he announced a three-week extension to the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire in the Oval Office on Thursday, with video from the event showing the US president keeping his left hand placed over the right for much of the appearance.

The bruise was not new. Similar discolouration had already been noticed during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Easter Sunday this year, and the recurring marks on Trump's hand have repeatedly prompted questions about his health, his circulation and the unusually determined effort to keep the issue from plain view.

The latest footage was awkward in a way television can be unforgiving about. At the Resolute Desk, Trump sat with both hands in front of him, but the right was rarely left exposed for long.

Ever the image of physical fitness, Trump slathered his bruised hand with concealer.https://t.co/IFSXdOT2GK — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 22, 2026

Earlier photographs from a roundtable discussion showed what appeared to be a thick layer of light-coloured make-up spread across the back of that hand, though the darker bruising beneath it still showed through. That visual detail matters because it cuts against the tidy explanations the White House has offered before.

The official line has been consistent, almost stubbornly so. When similar bruising drew attention last summer, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was the result of relentless handshaking, describing Trump as 'a man of the people' who meets and shakes hands with more Americans daily than any other president in history. Back in December last year, Trump himself told TIME Magazine that the bruise came from handshaking.

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Donald Trump Hand Bruise Returns To View

The trouble for the White House is not simply that the bruise has reappeared. It is that the pattern now looks familiar enough to invite doubt. A single mark can be shrugged off. Repeated episodes, photographed over months, are another matter.

An April 2025 presidential health report said Trump had no major issues. It stated that his blood flow to his extremities was 'unimpaired,' that his joints and muscles had 'no swelling,' and that while his skin showed 'minor sun damage,' there were no 'concerning lesions or growths' present. That assessment was meant to settle nerves. It plainly did not.

Then, in July 2025, the White House said Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition linked to reduced blood flow in certain parts of the body, especially the extremities. Officials also tied that diagnosis to the swelling seen around his ankles in circulated photographs.

Leavitt again insisted that his lifestyle was unchanged and that he remained in great health. Beyond those public explanations, nothing about the bruise has been independently confirmed, so claims about its cause should still be treated with caution.

Donald Trump Ceasefire Announcement Shares The Spotlight

What made Thursday's appearance especially striking was the contrast between the gravity of the announcement and the distraction sitting in plain sight on the president's hand. Trump was there to declare a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a fragile arrangement reached after weeks of Israeli bombardment of Lebanon that had left well over 2,100 people dead.

He used Truth Social to frame the Oval Office meeting in triumphalist terms. 'The President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, met today with High Ranking Representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office,' he wrote.

President Trump (https://t.co/JdB5LERuuz) announces a CEASEFIRE has been brokered between Israel and Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ptqAF1r9NP — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) April 24, 2026

Trump added, 'The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.' He followed that with the central announcement. 'The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS.'

That should have been the clean headline from the day. Instead, the optics became tangled. A president trying to project command while visibly covering a bruised, make-up-coated hand is the sort of image aides dread because it invites the one thing political communications teams hate most, not scrutiny exactly, but uncontrolled scrutiny.

#Region : Donald #Trump announced that the #ceasefire between Israel and #Lebanon would be extended for 3 weeks. He stated that "the Oval Office meeting went very well."



Read the article:https://t.co/6Owi4Rf09A pic.twitter.com/JY9B5E2Z0a — Annahar English (@AnnaharEn) April 24, 2026

Trump also said he expected to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the near future, calling the Oval Office session a 'very Historic Meeting.' Yet for all the grand language, the lasting image from Thursday may be smaller and stranger than the diplomacy itself, a hand half-hidden under another, and a cover-up that did not quite cover very much at all.