Donald Trump appeared to nod off during a live Fox News broadcast from Las Vegas, with cameras catching the US president sitting motionless, eyes shut, as his own Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, spoke at a Tax Day campaign roundtable aimed at selling his economic plans.

The Las Vegas event on Friday, 17 April, was staged as a showcase for Trump's promise to make tips tax‑free, a policy he has repeatedly pitched to service‑industry workers as central to his bid to return to the White House and help Republicans in this year's midterm elections.

Trump told the audience a woman working in Las Vegas had inspired the idea, which he claimed was now helping 'thousands of Nevada waiters and waitresses, casino dealers, bartenders, bellmen, barbers, caddies.'

It was not that policy pitch that dominated conversation afterwards, however, but the few quiet moments when the cameras moved away from the lectern and back to Donald Trump. As Bessent praised his boss, social media users clipped a shot of Trump sitting with his head still and his eyes apparently closed, prompting a familiar, and often partisan, round of speculation about his health and stamina.

With the cameras rolling,... Trump falls fast asleep. pic.twitter.com/aK2a5YFK2k — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 17, 2026

Viewers quickly began dissecting the footage on X. One user wrote: 'TRUMP IS OUT COLD. Scott Bessent does the usual Kim Jong Un type of praise and turns around to see his reaction, 'TRUMP, Zzzzzzzzzzzzz.'

Another commented, 'Trump could care less snoozing away...' A third simply complained, 'All this man does is sleep,' while someone else asked, not entirely seriously, 'Why is this man not required to sleep?'

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The clip shows closed eyes in a split‑screen broadcast; viewers infer the rest.

Donald Trump, Sleep And The Image Of Relentless Work

The fuss sits awkwardly against the public image Donald Trump has cultivated for years. He has long insisted he gets by on four to five hours of sleep a night, describing himself as 'not a big sleeper' and folding that into a wider narrative of relentless work, late‑night calls and early‑morning TV watching.

In his telling, he typically heads to bed around midnight or 1am and is back up by 5am to read newspapers and watch cable news. He has repeatedly presented that routine as a marker of drive and efficiency rather than a potential concern. Supporters tend to see it as proof of energy.

Critics, less charitably, point to moments like the Las Vegas roundtable clip as evidence that such a schedule is not sustainable, particularly for a man now in his late seventies who is again asking voters to trust him with the presidency.

To those predisposed to doubt him, a brief, possibly tired pause in a long day becomes a symbol of decline. To those backing him, the same footage can be dismissed as an unflattering freeze‑frame, amplified by opponents hunting for weaknesses in a crowded and increasingly bitter electoral year.

Health Fears Collide With Donald Trump's Policy Messaging

What the Las Vegas episode does underline is how fragile Trump's attempts to control the narrative around his campaign events can be. The roundtable was designed to spotlight his tax cuts for tipped workers, with Trump describing a growing list of people he says are already benefiting from his promised changes.

The cameras were meant to capture him listening intently as Bessent reinforced the message. Instead, the most widely shared moment was one in which he did not appear to be listening.

The timing also intersects with a broader atmosphere of uncertainty and volatility in US politics and foreign policy. Away from the Tax Day stagecraft, Trump has been trying to reassure voters about another worry, the economic fallout of the conflict with Iran.

On Fox News on Sunday, he predicted that petrol prices 'could be the same or maybe a little bit higher' by the November midterms. By Wednesday, again speaking to Fox, he had reversed himself, saying he thought prices would be 'much lower' before voters head to the polls, on the assumption that the war would be 'long finished.'

'When that's settled, gas prices are going to go down tremendously,' he said, tying Americans' day‑to‑day costs back to overseas negotiations that, in reality, show few signs of immediate resolution. An agreement to settle the conflict has yet to emerge, with Washington and Tehran still holding sharply different positions.

Q: "Do you expect a hit to growth? Do you expect a spike in inflation?"



Trump: "There's going to be a hit but it's gonna recover…They said I expect oil to be high at the midterms, I don't expect that. I think we will be somewhere around where we were, maybe even lower." pic.twitter.com/jvbuRCpWfw — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 15, 2026

Taken together, the week captured something telling about Trump's current political moment. He is trying to project control over events that are not fully in his hands, whether that is the course of an international confrontation or the price drivers pay at the pump.

And on a smaller, more human scale, he is trying to maintain an image of tireless vigour at precisely the point when a single cutaway shot of him, eyes closed, can dominate his own campaign message for days.