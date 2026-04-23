Read more Did Benny Blanco Cheat on Selena Gomez? Truth About The Deleted Instagram Story Screenshot Did Benny Blanco Cheat on Selena Gomez? Truth About The Deleted Instagram Story Screenshot

A fresh wave of resurfaced social media content involving Benny Blanco has triggered widespread online debate after users began circulating old TikTok clips from his past relationships, sparking a surge of unverified claims suggesting tension in his marriage to Selena Gomez. The viral trend, which has gained traction across TikTok and X, has led to rapid speculation about a possible split, despite no official confirmation or credible reporting indicating any marital breakdown. The TikTok clips reportedly show comparisons of Benny Blanco's 'vibe' in his historical relationships versus his 'vibe' with Selena Gomez, prompting further commentary and interpretation from social media users.

Resurfaced Clips Fuel Online Comparison Trend

The renewed attention centres on edited and reposted clips of Benny Blanco's earlier public appearances and interviews, which social media users have begun contrasting with content from his current relationship with Selena Gomez. The videos, many of which have been re-cut with dramatic captions, are being shared widely under narratives that suggest differences in behaviour and relationship dynamics over time.

This has resulted in a growing online trend where users frame the content as a comparison between past relationships and his current marriage, often without context or verification of the original material.

TikTok-Driven Speculation Amplifies Divorce Rumours

A significant driver of the trend has been TikTok, where short-form edits have circulated rapidly, often focusing on emotional interpretations of older clips. According to a TikTok post circulating on the platform, users have been engaging heavily with content that suggests relationship changes, although the claims presented in such videos remain unverified and largely speculative.

As engagement increases, the algorithmic nature of the platform has further boosted visibility, pushing the clips into wider circulation and contributing to the perception of an ongoing narrative.

Social Media Reactions and Fan Debate

On X and Instagram, users have continued to share screenshots and reposts of the resurfaced clips, frequently adding commentary that compares Benny Blanco's past relationships with his current public image alongside Selena Gomez. The discussions have been marked by contrasting interpretations, with some users framing the content as evidence of personal change, while others dismiss it as misleading editing.

Despite the volume of discussion, there is no verified indication of marital issues or separation.

No Confirmation of Divorce or Separation

At present, there are no official statements from either Benny Blanco or Selena Gomez suggesting divorce or relationship breakdown. Publicly available information continues to reflect a stable relationship status following their widely reported marriage in 2025.

Entertainment analysts note that viral cycles of resurfaced content often lead to misinformation spreading quickly, particularly when emotionally charged comparisons are involved.

Viral Culture and Narrative Reshaping

The trend highlights how older content can be reinterpreted in new contexts, particularly on platforms where short-form editing encourages emotional framing over factual accuracy. In this case, resurfaced clips have been repackaged into a narrative that has moved beyond the original context of the material, feeding into broader speculation about celebrity relationships.

The story remains rooted in social media interpretation rather than verified developments, with no confirmed evidence supporting claims of divorce or separation.