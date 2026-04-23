Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente has laid out what he believes happened in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, saying blood evidence at the 84-year-old's Tucson home points to a violent struggle and an abductor who used 'overwhelming force'. In a detailed US television interview on Wednesday, 22 April, Clemente said the blood spatter and doorbell camera footage suggest Savannah Guthrie's mother fought back, while the suspect also made a series of crucial errors.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, earlier this year. Her disappearance triggered a major search, intense national coverage and a $1 million family reward for information leading to her recovery. Local investigators have since been joined by the FBI, which recently took over analysis of a key hair sample linked to the scene after it was transferred from a private Florida laboratory.

FBI Profiler Says Nancy Guthrie Fought Back Against 'Overwhelming Force'

Speaking to NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, Clemente said the blood pattern on and near Nancy Guthrie's front porch suggests a sudden and violent confrontation, not a quiet or voluntary exit. He believes the 84-year-old tried to resist either at the doorway or just outside it.

'I believe that Nancy fought him, either inside the door, or just outside, depending on where the first appearance of this blood splatter evidence is,' Clemente said. He then described what he believes happened next. 'At that point, she was likely either blitzed with overwhelming force, punched in the face or the nose, and she began bleeding. She went down, either on her knees or just hunched over. And then coughed up this blood, which is why we see this pattern.'

His account is clinical, but the picture is stark. Clemente believes Nancy Guthrie was forced down, injured in the face and then coughed blood in a pattern investigators have been studying for weeks. In his view, the evidence suggests the abductor was not guiding her away but physically overpowering her.

He also suggested she was lifted or carried from the porch rather than made to walk. 'I think at that point, she was likely picked up by the offender,' Clemente said, adding that smears in the blood indicate that another body part or item of clothing may have dragged through the droplets she had coughed up.

From there, Clemente believes she was taken straight to a waiting vehicle. He told Entin that the lack of any further visible blood trail suggests she may have been turned face up while being carried, which could have stopped more blood from falling from her nose or mouth.

Gun Threat, Single Offender And A Tattoo On Camera

Clemente also believes a weapon was used to force Nancy Guthrie from the relative safety of her home to the point where the assault escalated.

'I believe that she was threatened, she was controlled by, most likely, the gun that the offender had at his waist or his crotch area,' he said. 'And that he used the gun to threaten her, control her, and get her down to the front door. At that point or shortly thereafter, she realized he was trying to take her out of the house.'

Clemente has repeatedly argued that the abductor likely carried out surveillance before the attack, learning Nancy's routines and the layout of the property. Yet he also believes the same offender made major mistakes once the plan was put into motion.

One of those alleged mistakes can be seen in footage already aired by US networks. The suspect appears not to have covered his mouth, and what looks like a tattoo on his right wrist was captured by a doorbell camera. Reports have said investigators are closely examining still images from the footage in the hope that someone may recognise the marking.

Clemente also says the scene points to a single offender. He has said he is 'adamant' that one person carried out the kidnapping, citing the lack of multiple shoe print patterns in the blood. It is a firm assessment for such an early stage of the case, but he maintains that the physical evidence supports it.

He also believes the kidnapper is likely watching the media coverage closely. In a case with this level of attention, Clemente argues that anyone who planned and carried out an abduction of this complexity would almost certainly want to track the investigation's progress.

Hair Sample, Forensic Hopes And A Family Still Waiting

Although Clemente's reconstruction is detailed, it remains an interpretation, not a formal account from prosecutors or police. None of his claims about a gun, the blow to Nancy's face or pre-attack surveillance has been independently confirmed in public by law enforcement. For now, they remain working theories rather than established fact.

Investigators are placing particular importance on a hair sample recovered earlier in the case. Reports say the original hair, which had been held for 11 weeks at a private laboratory in Florida, has now been handed to the FBI for fresh analysis. There is also speculation that Astrea Forensics, the laboratory linked to breakthroughs in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, could become involved in examining the rootless hair, although that has not been officially confirmed.

What is clear is the Guthrie family's determination to bring Nancy home. After taking extended leave from the Today show, Savannah Guthrie returned to the programme on 6 April while the search for her mother continued. The family has kept a $1 million reward in place for information leading to Nancy's recovery, underlining both the seriousness of the case and their belief that someone knows more than they have said.

Clemente's final conclusion, again drawn from the blood evidence and the apparent speed of Nancy Guthrie's removal from her home, is that the abductor wanted to move her to a more private location. Where that place is, and whether the forensic work now under way can help identify it, remain the central questions hanging over the case.