Interest in Mike Vrabel's wife, Jennifer Vrabel, has intensified after photos surfaced allegedly showing the New England Patriots head coach spending time with NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Sedona, followed by the publication of older kissing photos said to date back to 2020.

Both Vrabel and Russini originally denied any romantic involvement, but the images have drawn fresh attention to a marriage that has largely stayed out of public view.

Mike Vrabel was named head coach of the Patriots in early 2025, more than a year before the latest round of tabloid scrutiny. Jennifer was with him on his first day in the role, a reminder that for all the noise around the recent photographs, the public record of their relationship stretches back decades and is rooted far from the sort of rooftop intrigue that now trails his name.

Mike Vrabel And Jennifer: College Sweethearts To NFL Power Couple

The basic outline of the Mike Vrabel marriage looks, at first glance, almost old‑fashioned.

In a 2018 interview with the Tennessean, Jennifer recalled how she first moved things along, saying she 'found him funny enough to ask the professor for his phone number', and that they 'quickly became inseparable.' After Mike's 1997 draft, she was the one doing the long drives to support him at Steelers games while finishing her studies.

They married two years later, in 1999, and their family grew alongside his career. The couple have two sons, Tyler and Carter. Tyler, now 25, followed his father into American football, playing offensive line at Boston College and spending time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Carter, 24, went a different way, pursuing baseball at Wabash Valley College, Volunteer State Community College and Tennessee Tech.

The demands of Mike's playing days sometimes collided with family milestones. In a 2018 press conference, he admitted missing Carter's birth in 2001 because he stayed with the Patriots.

'I'm not proud to say this, but I'm just going to tell you about my wife,' he said. 'She gave birth to Carter, I missed it, I was at practice, she was in Ohio. He came early, he flipped, they had to take her. I showed up four hours late because I was playing football and she was having a baby.'

A Long Marriage Built Around Football

When Mike Vrabel moved from the field to the sideline, Jennifer stayed firmly in the frame.

He became head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and, that same year, told reporters how important she remained to him amid the league's chaos.

'I love her to death,' Vrabel said. 'She's been through a lot, and she understands this league.'

In 2024 they marked their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to Italy, which they told The New York Times was his 'first true vacation ... maybe ever.' During the season, they explained to ESPN that their favourite night of the week was Friday, when he tended to get home earlier.

'It's fun. He's usually home earlier, and we grab dinner,' Jennifer said. 'When he coached in college, he really didn't have a night like that, so we cherish that night. It was the same when he played. Fridays were always the best. It became like a date night or family night.'

By early 2025, when Vrabel took over as head coach of the New England Patriots, Jen was there for his first day, the same college girlfriend now standing beside him at one of the most pressurised jobs in American sport.

The Mike Vrabel 'Would Cut It Off' Remark

Part of their relationship is now forever tied to one of the more notorious soundbites to come out of an NFL podcast.

Appearing on Bussin' With The Boys in 2019, while coaching the Titans and still chasing a championship as a head coach, Vrabel was drawn into a deliberately provocative hypothetical. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan referenced a show assistant who had joked about sacrificing his manhood for a Super Bowl ring, then put the same question to his coach.

'Matt Neely said he would cut off his d**k for a, uno, Super Bowl, and I said, "No I would not do that,"' Lewan said. 'Would you cut your d**k off for a Super Bowl?'

Vrabel replied: 'Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably.'

When Lewan pointed out that Vrabel already had three Super Bowl rings from his playing career with the Patriots, his coach doubled down on the marriage‑of‑convenience tone.

'As a player.... You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won't need it,' he joked.

Later in the same exchange, Lewan pushed the gag further, imagining Vrabel coming home 'with a bag of ice' and asking how Jen would react if he told her he had cut it off to win a title.

Vrabel's answer kept the same line going: 'She'd be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?'

Sedona Photos, Dianna Russini And New Questions

That long‑standing narrative around the Mike Vrabel marriage has been complicated by more recent images.

Head coach of the Patriots for just over a year, Vrabel found himself at the centre of an off‑field storm when photos emerged of him spending time at a Sedona resort with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Both initially denied any romantic involvement. The situation escalated when Page Six published additional kissing photographs dating back to 2020, and reported that the pair had been seen embracing on a 'private rooftop' accessible only from two‑person bungalows costing up to $2,160 a night.

Read more Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel Affair Rumours: How NFL Reporter Failed To Prove 'Friends Trip' in Sedona Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel Affair Rumours: How NFL Reporter Failed To Prove 'Friends Trip' in Sedona

Further pictures showed Vrabel and Russini relaxing by the adults‑only pool. After Page Six approached Russini for comment, sources told Fox News that her employer, The Athletic, had launched an internal investigation.

The outlet was said to be examining whether the images lacked context, including the possible presence of a larger group of friends, before 'new details' and information from that review triggered additional concerns that are still being assessed.

There is no verified statement from Jennifer Vrabel on how she feels about the Sedona photographs, the podcast remarks or the noise now swirling around her husband's name.

Mike Vrabel married Jennifer, born Jennifer Boleyn, in 1999 after the pair met as student athletes at Ohio State University. He was a standout linebacker on the Buckeyes football team before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997, while she played volleyball and later qualified with a degree in dental hygiene.

Long before the Patriots' job and the headlines about Sedona resorts, they built the kind of sports‑family life that is usually viewed from a respectful distance rather than pored over frame by frame.