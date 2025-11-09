Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green suffered a setback on Friday night after appearing to re-aggravate his right hamstring injury in the opening quarter of the team's clash with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The incident occurred less than a week after Green's electrifying season debut, when he poured in 29 points and reignited hopes for a stronger Suns offence.

Green, who had only just returned from an eight-game absence due to the same issue, walked gingerly off the court and did not return. His early exit left fans and teammates frustrated, fearing another lengthy absence for the 23-year-old shooting guard.

A Promising Return Cut Short

The timing of the injury could not have been more unfortunate for Phoenix. On 7 November, Green made headlines with a dominant performance against the Clippers, scoring 29 points in just 23 minutes.

He shot 10-of-20 from the field, including six three-pointers, showcasing the explosiveness that made him a prized acquisition during the off-season trade with the Houston Rockets.

That debut had marked the end of a frustrating preseason stretch, during which a right hamstring strain sidelined him from all exhibition games and the first eight regular-season matchups.

The Suns, who were struggling at 3-5 before his return, had counted on his scoring to revive their offensive rhythm. His early departure now revives the same uncertainty that plagued the team's start to the season.

Medical Evaluation and Team Statement

Following the game, the Phoenix Suns confirmed that Green had suffered a hamstring re-aggravation and would undergo further evaluation.

Early reports suggested that Green would be re-assessed before the team's upcoming road trip, though no official timetable for his return has been provided.

According to ESPN, the guard is expected to be re-evaluated in approximately ten days, ruling him out for at least the next two games.

Team officials have not committed to a firm return date, noting that his availability will depend on how well the hamstring responds to treatment during this period.

The Suns are expected to rely more heavily on bench guard Grayson Allen should Green miss additional time.

Team insiders have noted that Phoenix will prioritise a gradual recovery to prevent the injury from becoming chronic, especially given Green's history of hamstring strains dating back to his tenure in Houston.

Recurring Hamstring Woes Raise Concerns

This latest setback continues a worrying pattern for Green, whose explosive playing style depends on quick bursts and lateral movement.

During his final season with the Rockets, he missed multiple games with minor lower-body strains, and medical analysts have often pointed out that re-injury risks remain high for players returning from soft-tissue issues too soon.

Sports analysts have drawn comparisons to similar cases across the league, noting that recurrent hamstring problems can limit both minutes and performance over time. The Suns' medical staff faces the delicate task of balancing recovery with the team's need for Green's offensive firepower.

Impact on Phoenix Suns' Season Outlook

The Suns had envisioned Green as a key piece of their new backcourt dynamic alongside Devin Booker following the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston. His scoring and agility were expected to inject pace and versatility into Phoenix's offence.

Without Green, the Suns could struggle to maintain tempo and spacing, particularly against Western Conference rivals.

The team's early-season inconsistency underscores how vital his presence is to their offensive schemes. Should the guard miss extended time, Phoenix will need to lean on its depth and veteran experience to stay competitive.