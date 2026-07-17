Presenter Claudia Winkleman has announced she will not return for a second series of her BBC chat show after admitting she was 'too nervous to enjoy it'. Despite her success hosting Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors, Winkleman said nerves led her to step away from the programme after its debut run.

'I'm incredibly grateful to the BBC for giving me the opportunity, to the guests who agreed to come and chat to me, and the production team who were simply excellent,' Winkleman said. 'Sometimes you have to try something to see how it fits, and I realised I was just too nervous to enjoy it. Maybe one day I will give it another try, but for now, I already have the best jobs in the world and absolutely love the shows I'm doing.'

What Went Wrong?

While it was officially revealed that Winkleman chose to quit the talk show, it never really took off. The first episode aired on 13 March with celebrity guests Jeff Goldblum, Vanessa Williams, Tom Allen and Jennifer Saunders. It ended with the seventh episode, which was a compilation of previous episodes.

Why is it so hard to launch a talk show in the UK? Winkleman wasn't the only failed talk show host. Davina McCall is a beloved TV presenter who hosted 'Big Brother,' 'Celebrity Big Brother' and a slew of other reality shows. However, just like Winkleman, her eponymous talk show only lasted one series due to low ratings.

Comedian, presenter and actor John Bishop also tried his hand at talk shows but failed to deliver twice. The John Bishop Show in 2015 only lasted one season. He revived the show in 2022 but quit after two seasons, admitting that it was hard to compete with Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross.

Why Graham Norton Makes It Look Easy

Winkleman was basically parroting 'The Graham Norton Show,' starting the program by talking to the audience before heading to the couch to talk to celebrity guests. Perhaps the lack of originality caused the show's demise.

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In defense of Winkleman, Norton said, 'What Claudia did was "The Claudia Winkleman Show," and that's what she's supposed to be doing. She should be trying to be Claudia, and she nailed that.' Norton's company, So Television, is a producer of Winkleman's show.

Norton's largely relaxed atmosphere, plying guests with wine and laughing about has endeared him to the audience. He was among the talk show hosts who did not present from behind a desk, a familiar format in US programs. Even Jonathan Ross eventually dropped the desk from his set.

Norton and Ross are largely regarded as the most successful British talk show hosts—'The Graham Norton Show' is in its 19th year, while 'The Jonathan Ross Show' is now on its 23rd series.

The Rise of Podcasts

Talk shows are not just competing with each other; they also have to contend with the multiplying podcasts. It is generally easier to produce a podcast because it doesn't need a large space, uses far less equipment, and can be run with just a handful of people.

A talk show, on the other hand, needs an audience, which in turn would need a larger space. While podcasts can talk to the guests remotely, talk shows have to fly in guests to sit on the couch in the studio. TV shows also need to adhere to strict broadcast standards