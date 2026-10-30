Khloé Kardashian has revealed what she wants from her next boyfriend, including a blunt physical requirement, financial independence and acceptance of her cosmetic treatments.

The 42-year-old discussed her wishlist with sister Kim Kardashian during the 29 October episode of The Kardashians. 'He can't have a micro pen*s,' she joked, while describing her preferences for a future partner.

The checklist formed part of an assignment from her therapist, with Kim helping her put her expectations into words.

Financial Independence and Support

Beyond physical attraction, Khloé wanted someone tall, protective and funny, with religious faith and professional success of his own. 'I'm no sugar mama,' she said.

She also wanted a partner who would support her ambitions, with that encouragement flowing both ways. Her description combined personal preferences with expectations about how two people should treat each other in a relationship.

Acceptance of her beauty choices was another condition. Khloé wanted someone open to treatments, or at least someone who would refrain from judging her decisions about her appearance.

Cosmetic Treatments on Her Terms

That preference follows her earlier public efforts to distinguish procedures she had actually undergone from speculation about her face.

In 2025, Khloé responded to an Instagram video in which aesthetic doctor Jonny Betteridge compared photographs of her taken years apart and suggested several possible procedures.

Betteridge had described his assessment as speculative. Khloé responded by listing treatments herself, including a nose operation, laser hair removal, skin tightening and previous filler use.

Her response did not confirm every procedure he had suggested. Instead, she gave her own account of the work she had received, noting that the photographs being compared were taken roughly 15 years apart.

That earlier exchange provides context for her latest request: a future boyfriend should accept her choices without making her feel judged.

Family and Trust Come First

Family also featured in her relationship requirements. Khloé wanted someone who would love her children, be a positive role model and be liked by her friends and relatives.

Honesty, fidelity and feeling safe with a partner were central to her description. She also stressed that trust would matter before a relationship could move forward.

Her emphasis on family echoes earlier comments about enjoying motherhood and protecting time with her children.

In a 2024 episode of The Kardashians, she pushed back against criticism that she spent too much time parenting and too little time socialising.

She explained that she wanted to make the most of being able to have dinner with her children while they were young. She also acknowledged that, as they grew older, they would increasingly want to spend time with friends.

For Khloé, being present for those everyday moments was something she valued, rather than something she wanted to apologise for. Those comments offer background to her insistence that a future relationship work alongside her responsibilities at home.

No New Boyfriend Announced

Despite having clear expectations, Khloé said in the latest episode that she was not actively looking for a boyfriend.

She remained open to meeting someone, however, and suggested that the right relationship would develop when she felt comfortable and secure enough to consider its next steps. She was describing the qualities she hoped to find, without identifying a particular suitor.

Her wishlist therefore outlined a possible future, with no new partner announced during the conversation. The explicit joke was one part of a broader discussion about attraction, independence, family and trust.