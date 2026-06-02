The new season of Love Island officially premiered on 1 June 2026 at 9:00pm BST on ITV2 and ITVX, marking the return of the long-running dating series to Mallorca, Spain. Maya Jama returned as host alongside narrator Iain Stirling for the latest summer edition.

The programme continues its regular broadcast schedule with nightly episodes airing Sunday to Friday, 'Unseen Bits' on Saturdays and the 'Aftersun' companion show every Sunday.

Full 'Love Island UK' 2026 Cast Line-Up

Launch coverage confirmed that 12 original Islanders entered the villa for the opening episode.

The female contestants include Robyn, 21, a quantity surveyor and DJ from Liverpool; Angelista, 24, a nurse from Staffordshire; Ellie, 24, a real estate videographer from West Lothian; Jasmine, 27, a Dubai-based fashion business owner living in London; Lola, 28, a detective from Kent; and Mica, 21, a student from Barbados currently living in London.

Among the male Islanders are Ope Sowande, 27, a West End performer from Lincolnshire; Lorenzo, 28, a business owner from Hertfordshire; Samraj, 25, a model from Birmingham; Samuel, 25, an electrician from Dudley; Sean, 25, a primary school teacher from Galway; and Aidan, 23, a property broker from Kent.

Several contestants have already attracted attention following the launch episode. Robyn became one of the early talking points after openly discussing her preference for 'pretty boys,' while Ope quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants following his entrance into the villa.

The 2026 line-up has also drawn attention for featuring contestants with more traditional professions including a nurse, detective, teacher and electrician, following years of criticism surrounding influencer-heavy casting on the ITV2 series. Older contestants including Lola, 28, and Lorenzo, 28, have also fuelled discussion about potentially more mature villa dynamics this season.

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Major Twist Already Driving Online Buzz

One of the biggest developments during the opening episode was a major format change involving the launch couples.

For the first time in four years, viewers did not decide the initial pairings. Instead, Islanders selected their own partners during the launch episode, creating immediate tension and competition inside the villa.

The launch also introduced a new nighttime villa entrance format rather than the show's traditional daytime opening. Producers opted for a more dramatic evening-party atmosphere as contestants entered the Mallorca villa.

ITV promotional material for the new season has repeatedly teased twists, shifting loyalties and explosive recouplings, with the opening episode already generating discussion about whether the series could become one of the most chaotic editions in recent years.

Confirmed Launch Couples

The first official couples revealed during the premiere episode were Mica and Samraj, Lorenzo and Jasmine, Ellie and Aidan, Ope and Angelista, Sean and Lola, and Robyn and Samuel.

Samuel also opened up during early villa conversations about his hearing impairment, becoming one of the first contestants this season to discuss a personal health challenge on screen.

Production and Casting Insights

Love Island producers recently explained that casting decisions intentionally focus on mixing contestants from different occupations and backgrounds in an effort to create unpredictable villa dynamics.

Production insiders also stated that chemistry between contestants cannot be fully predicted before entering the villa, while bombshell arrivals are selected dynamically depending on how relationships develop throughout the season.

Reports suggest producers cast between 36 and 40 Islanders overall during a full Love Island season, including bombshell contestants introduced later in the series.

Predicted Finale Date

Although ITV has not officially confirmed the finale date for the 2026 series, reports have suggested the final could air around 27 July 2026 based on the show's typical eight-week schedule.