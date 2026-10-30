Sir Patrick Stewart, the British actor whose career ranged from Shakespearean theatre to two major science-fiction franchises, has died aged 86. He died at his Los Angeles home on 28 October, his spokesperson confirmed in a statement shared on his social media accounts the following day.

The statement said Stewart had experienced a 'brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia'. It added that his wife, Sunny, and loved ones were with him in his final days, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears and laughter.

From Yorkshire to the Stage

Born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, on 13 July 1940, Stewart grew up in a working-class family. His father served in the army before becoming a labourer. Stewart later spoke about witnessing his father's violence towards his mother during childhood, an experience that informed his support for Refuge, a charity assisting survivors of domestic abuse.

A teacher recognised Stewart's interest in acting and encouraged him to pursue Shakespeare. He trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, where he performed in classical productions during the following years. His stage work included Shakespearean roles and acclaimed appearances in plays such as Waiting for Godot.

The Role That Made Him a Star Trek Icon

Stewart became internationally recognised as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran from 1987 to 1994. His portrayal of the thoughtful Starfleet captain made him one of the franchise's defining figures.

He reprised Picard in films including Star Trek Generations and Star Trek: First Contact, before returning to the character in Star Trek: Picard. The series ran for three seasons, ending in 2023.

From Professor X to a Knighthood

Stewart reached another generation of film audiences as Professor Charles Xavier in 2000's X-Men. He returned as the mutant leader in several instalments, including X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand and Logan, alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

His career also included television comedy, voice acting and stage work. Stewart received three Olivier Awards and a Grammy, and earned a Tony nomination. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2010 for services to drama. He later served as chancellor of the University of Huddersfield from 2004 to 2015.

His Final Years and Tributes

Stewart married singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013, with actor Ian McKellen officiating. He had two children, Daniel and Sophie, from his earlier marriage to Sheila Falconer.

His final known public appearance was at a Huddersfield Town match against Crawley Town on 9 November 2024. A lifelong supporter of the Yorkshire club, Stewart wore its blue-and-white scarf and waved to spectators.

On 16 October 2026, he shared what appears to have been his final Instagram post, announcing that his recording of all 154 Shakespeare sonnets had been submitted for Grammy consideration. The audiobook was released in April.

Tributes followed news of his death. William Shatner called Stewart 'a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor', adding that 'Captain Picard stood for the best of us'. Hugh Jackman described him as 'one of the greats of stage and screen' and said he would miss him 'all of my days'.