Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi have won Love Island UK Season 13 after viewers voted them the winners in a live ITV2 final reshaped by the programme's first-ever three-couple finale.

The pair won the £50,000 prize (about $67,000) after a surprise twist dramatically altered the closing stages of the competition. Eliminated Islanders Mica Harris and Samraj Toor were given the power to remove another couple before the public vote, sending Tommy Stagg and Yasmin Hadlow home and leaving just three couples in contention.

Host Maya Jama announced Julia and Lorenzo as the winners after voting closed. Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy finished as runners-up, while Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa placed third in a final that broke with the programme's long-established format.

Historic Finale Twist Reshaped Final

The Season 13 finale introduced one of the biggest format changes in the history of Love Island UK. Previous series concluded with four couples competing for the title, but this year's final featured only three after an unexpected elimination shortly before the public vote.

Following their departure from the villa, Mica and Samraj were given the unprecedented responsibility of choosing one remaining couple to leave the competition. According to reports, they selected Tommy and Yasmin, ending the pair's chances of reaching the public vote.

The elimination left Julia and Lorenzo, Jasmine and Kavan, and Angelista and Simba as the final three couples. The twist immediately became one of the defining moments of the live finale and prompted discussion among viewers over the new format.

Julia and Lorenzo Complete Surprise Journey to Victory

Julia entered the villa during Casa Amor, while Lorenzo had been part of the series from its early weeks. Their relationship grew steadily during the second half of the competition, earning increasing support from viewers as the finale approached.

After the result was announced, Julia said she had not expected to win after arriving later in the series. Lorenzo said meeting Julia had exceeded what he hoped to find during his time in the villa.

The couple also looked ahead to life after the programme, with Julia joking that she hoped Lorenzo would move in with her once filming had ended.

Final Vote Confirms Season 13 Winners

Read more 'Love Island' Viewers Question Villa Romance As Longest-Standing Couples Keep Missing Out On Dates 'Love Island' Viewers Question Villa Romance As Longest-Standing Couples Keep Missing Out On Dates

The public vote confirmed Julia and Lorenzo as the winners, ahead of Jasmine and Kavan in second place and Angelista and Simba in third.

Under the show's current format, the winning couple will share the £50,000 (about $67,000) prize.

Their victory capped an eight-week series that featured several unexpected developments, with the finale remembered for both the winning couple and the unprecedented twist that reshaped the competition before viewers cast their final votes.

Finale Twist Sparks Viewer Debate

The finale format quickly generated discussion across social media after Tommy and Yasmin were eliminated immediately before the public vote.

Some viewers welcomed the twist for making the final less predictable, while others questioned whether allowing eliminated Islanders to decide another couple's fate changed the balance of the competition at its final stage.

Despite the debate surrounding the format, Julia and Lorenzo received enough public support to become the official Love Island UK Season 13 champions, closing the series after one of the most unconventional finales in the programme's history.